RS adds IIoT-enabled sensors

September 2021 Sensors & Transducers

RS Components has added a range of IIoT-enabled technologies from SICK to its industrial portfolio. As a result of the ongoing strategic partnership between the two companies, RS will now support SICK’s M12 and M18 inductive proximity sensors, IO-Link sensors and safety light curtains.

A significant introduction for RS is SICK’s M12 and M18 inductive proximity sensors for non-contact detection of metallic objects. Available in cylindrical or rectangular formats, or encapsulated in flat housing, these sensors are characterised by a long service life and extreme ruggedness. Typical applications include food and beverage, robotics, machine tools, packaging and materials handling.

Available in a variety of detection ranges, SICK’s IO-Link photoelectric sensors reliably detect objects of assorted colours and textures, as well as transparent items. The IO-Link communication protocol can be parameterised and monitored via fieldbus to enable full process control. It also allows machine builders to implement preventative maintenance and service measures and changeover times for product or format adjustments can be reduced significantly.

The new SLG range of non-safety, through-beam light curtains feature a small, slim and sleek design. Using only 8 mm for the optics, they fit discreetly inside machines, frames and doors to detect objects as they move through an area. Typical applications include overhang detection on conveyor belts, access control and part ejection detection. With a one-touch setup and effective alignment aid, the SLG light curtains are easy to install.

SICK’s range of IIoT-enabled technologies is now available from RS South Africa and across sub-Saharan Africa.

Credit(s)

RS Components SA





