Level Measurement & Control



High-reliability float switch

September 2021 Level Measurement & Control

ASSTech has added a new simple-to-mount horizontal design of float switch to its Jumo range. Offering a high degree of reliability, the Jumo NESOS series includes devices for point level measurement such as floats and reed contact. There are also types for level measurement such as float and reed chain. The device is particularly easy to mount and suits a wide range of industry applications.

Due to the horizontal design, the switch can be easily mounted onto the side walls of tanks and containers for measuring the respective point level (min/max level). This measurement is independent of many media properties, pressure conditions and container geometries. It provides up to two switching contacts for redundant level measurement, which do not require an auxiliary power supply.

NESOS R40 LSH is available with a guide tube length of up to 1 metre. The device can be operated at temperatures from -52 to 240°C and process pressures of up to 88 bar. The device is available in protection classes IP65 to IP68 and optionally with ATEX as well as IECx approval for use in Zone 0. It offers a particularly high level of process reliability and a version with a temperature probe/switch is also part of the product range. As a result, no additional tank or container opening is required for temperature measurement.

The float switch is individually adaptable to many applications in the chemical and petrochemical industries, as well as in mechanical engineering and container construction.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 708 9200
Fax: +27 11 708 9219
Email: info@asstech.co.za
www: www.asstech.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation


