Safety over EtherCAT meets extended requirements of IEC 61784-3:2021
September 2021
News
After the fourth edition of IEC 61784-3 was published in February, TÜV SÜD Rail has officially confirmed that the EtherCAT protocol for functional safety, Safety over EtherCAT (FSoE), meets all the extended requirements of the IEC standard without any changes.
Safety over EtherCAT was already internationally standardised within IEC 61748-3-12:2010 in 2010 as FSCP 12 (functional safety communication protocol) and is still valid today in the original edition 1.0. The review by TÜV SÜD now confirms that the FSoE protocol also meets the new normative requirements of IEC 61784-3:2021 Ed. 4.0 without any changes and is therefore still suitable for use in applications up to a Safety Integrity Level (SIL) 3.
The FSoE protocol is based on the so-called black channel approach, in which the transport medium is not included in the safety consideration. Safety over EtherCAT therefore not only exists based on EtherCAT but is also frequently routed via other communication protocols and media, for example, for machine networking via standard Ethernet or for connecting mobile machines via radio transmission.
Dr. Guido Beckmann, ETG expert in the IEC working group WG12 on IEC 61784-3, said: “We actively support the work of the IEC to discuss and help shape new findings and requirements for secure communication. The security measures of the FSoE protocol were already cleverly chosen at the very beginning so that they also meet the new requirements of IEC 61784-3:2021. For EtherCAT device users and the many suppliers of the technology, this guarantees stable and open safety-related communication with the greatest possible investment protection.”
IEC 61784-3 defines the general requirements for functionally safe communication profiles in industrial networks. The new edition IEC 61784-3:2021 has essentially been extended by two normative requirements. Firstly, a model has been introduced that estimates the residual error probability for timeliness, authenticity and data integrity in a secure logical connection. Secondly, the standard now requires the safeguarding of explicit and implicit mechanisms in a safety protocol. In this case, the implicit mechanism does not transmit all the data corresponding to safety measures but uses data that is known in both the sender and the receiver to calculate the complete CRC signature. In the case of Safety over EtherCAT, for example, this corresponds to the incrementing cycle counter.
For more information contact Christiane Hammel, EtherCAT Technology Group, +49 911 540 56226, press@ethercat.org, www.ethercat.org
Further reading:
From the editor's desk: Is additive manufacturing poised to go mainstream?
March 2021, Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control)
, News
As digital manufacturing technology pushes its way further towards the production floor, additive manufacturing (3D printing) is emerging as a viable option to complement the more traditional methods ...
Read more...
Female talent switches on to engineering careers with ABB
September 2021, ABB South Africa
, News
ABB’s Sustainability Strategy incorporates driving social progress, equality and diversity to create safe, fair and inclusive working environments and support community building.
Read more...
MESA Africa – call for papers 2021
September 2021, MESA Africa NPC
, News
We invite you – the manufacturing community – to submit papers showcasing your success stories and inspiring ideas, coping under restrictions, and illustrating this year’s theme: The Art of the Possible: Manufacturing Without Limits.
Read more...
Hazardous locations seminar and cable gland training
September 2021
, News
The courses equip artisans and engineers with the skills needed to gain maximum benefit from Pratley’s electrical products.
Read more...
Endress+Hauser integrates concentration measurement specialist
September 2021, Endress+Hauser South Africa
, News
SensAction was founded in 2008 and has been part of the Endress+Hauser Group since 2017.
Read more...
Omron joins The Valuable 500
September 2021, Omron Electronics
, News
The Valuable 500 aims to get leaders of multinational companies to bring about changes in business, society and the economy so that persons with disabilities can realise their true potential.
Read more...
Endress+Hauser honours its inventors
September 2021, Endress+Hauser South Africa
, News
More than 500 inventors gathered virtually for Endress+Hauser’s 21st Innovators’ Meeting.
Read more...
Neles to acquire the valve and pump businesses of Flowrox
September 2021, Neles South Africa
, News
Neles has signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire the valve and pump businesses of the Finland-based technology company, Flowrox.
Read more...
Bosch Holdings celebrates 60 years
September 2021
, News
In 1961, it was inconceivable for the founders of Bosch Holdings to have known that 60 years later, the company would have expanded into a global operation.
Read more...
Danfoss completes acquisition of Eaton’s hydraulics business
September 2021, Danfoss
, News
Danfoss has officially finalised its US$3,3 billion acquisition of Eaton’s hydraulics business, following confirmation of all necessary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.
Read more...