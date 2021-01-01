Control automation excellence

Movi-C from SEW-EURODRIVE is a unique automation control system that sets a new benchmark in control automation, embracing Industry 4.0 technology. Part of the innovative Generation C advanced technology, it offers controller technology throughout the automation process, from commissioning through to operations and diagnostics.
The technology offers customers an advanced modular automation system, which provides high levels in machine and system automation through decentralised drive and control technologies. The Generation C range differs in respect to its Generation B predecessor, the main change being uniformity of look and feel and decentralised technology.
Dylan Enslin, Maxolution engineer at SEW-EURODRIVE South Africa said: “Movi-C is a new and improved version of the current generation technology. It offers similar parameters with a significantly improved user interface and experience. Better efficiency, improved controls, simplified installation and programming all offer the customer significant control improvements.”
The system comprises four modules: Movisuite engineering software, Movi-C controller technology, Movidrive inverter and safety technology and Movigear and Movimot decentralised drive technology, which can be utilised in various configurations.
Features
SEW-EURODRIVE’s one cable technology is a highlight of the Movi-C control automation solution, as it offers a single cable technology with a digital encoder for synchronous and asynchronous motors. One hybrid cable is installed for the data connection between the frequency inverter and electric motor, simplifying the process further with a uniform plug connector.
Another new feature is the digital Movilink DDI data interface, which sends performance, brake and diagnostic data from the motor, along with the encoder data.
Movigear lowers costs through its state-of-the-art decentralised drive and automation system offered as an all-in-one unit. Profinet communications reduces the need for extra wiring through its compact design. The new system is also energy efficient and comes with an IE5 rating.
SEW-EURODRIVE is focused on growing Industry 4.0 ready products that are capable of intelligently connecting and networking to enable more efficient operations,” concluded Enslin. “Ultimately, it is about ensuring greater efficiency and better productivity for our customers.”
