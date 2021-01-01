Editor's Choice
Smart machines improve safety

September 2021 IS & Ex

Two new Allen Bradley devices – the SafeZone 3 laser scanner and the GuardShield 450L light curtain, both equipped with CIP Safety over EtherNet/IP – give users access to critical data needed for a comprehensive picture of machine or production line status. Ultimately, these devices create smart machines that provide meaningful information so users can monitor machine health, increase uptime, improve flexibility and enhance safety, while lowering total cost of ownership.

These smart devices provide diagnostic information that can deliver valuable insights, such as where safety-related failures are occurring or if workers are following standard operating procedures. Users can put these insights to work to improve the productivity and sustainability of their production equipment.

“For many manufacturers, this new way to understand safety not only helps keep people and processes safe, but also significantly expands productivity,” said Lee Lane, vice president and general manager, Sensing, Safety and Industrial Components Business, Rockwell Automation. “Traditional safety devices provide little or no data. Smart safety devices provide better visibility into operations and help users understand process states, environmental conditions and other factors that affect safety and productivity.”

The new SafeZone 3 laser scanner with CIP Safety provides area detection inside a work cell. The addition of CIP Safety allows users to simultaneously operate multiple safety zones instead of switching from one to another. It also extends the scanner’s field range and provides vital diagnostic data over a single EtherNet/IP connection.

This can improve productivity, such as by notifying workers with an alarm if they are nearing a hazard to help prevent a machine from slowing down or stopping. In addition, the CIP Safety capability expands available diagnostic data to alert users of common failures, such as the presence of dust on the scanner’s lens.

The GuardShield 450L light curtain with CIP Safety over EtherNet/IP plug-in protects personnel from injuries related to hazardous machine motion. The CIP Safety plug-in gives users more access to diagnostic data to improve productivity and flexibility.

For example, users can see exactly which beams are tripped on the light curtain to better understand the cause of a downtime event. Or they can take a sample of the light screen every 100 milliseconds to track profiles of products running through it and identify potential quality issues.


Tel: +27 11 654 9700
Fax: +27 11 654 9702
Email: mjunius@rockwellautomation.com
www: www.rockwellautomation.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Rockwell Automation


Further reading:

Fluke’s intrinsically safe tools
September 2021, Comtest , IS & Ex
Fluke offers a growing number of intrinsically safe tools, which dampen the available energy at the output terminals and do not produce any static electricity.

Read more...
Inventory management for LNG
September 2021, Endress+Hauser South Africa , IS & Ex
Endress+Hauser’s innovative instrumentation and advanced inventory management solutions for LNG storage tanks ensure safe operation of plant and high levels of inventory transparency.

Read more...
Troubleshooting process loops in Ex areas
September 2021, Comtest , IS & Ex
Tracking down problems within a process loop can be a difficult challenge in the best of environments. Doing so in an area that has the potential for explosion takes the degree of difficulty to another level.

Read more...
Monitor access to cabinets
July 2021, Turck Banner , IS & Ex
A gas transfer station of the Villingen-Schwenningen municipal utility company uses Turck Banner’s IMX12-CCM to monitor control cabinets and thus offer reliable protection from manipulation.

Read more...
Tube connector for Ex areas
May 2020, Parker Hannifin - Sales Company South Africa , IS & Ex
Parker Hannifin has extended its Phastite permanent instrumentation connection range, which is now available in a number of corrosion-resistant alloys (CRAs), including Alloy 825, 625 and Super Duplex, ...

Read more...
Rockwell Automation and Comau partner to simplify robot integration
June 2021, Rockwell Automation , News
Rockwell Automation and Comau have announced that they are joining forces to give businesses worldwide vital tools to maximise manufacturing efficiencies through unified robot control solutions.

Read more...
How to calculate an intrinsically safe loop approval - updated and revised
March 2021, Extech Safety Systems , IS & Ex
We all know what can happen when the correct techniques are not used when interfacing into a hazardous area.

Read more...
Robust safety light curtains
April 2021, Turck Banner , IS & Ex
Ez-Screen LS light curtains are intuitive, easy-to-use safety devices designed by Turck Banner for machine safeguarding.

Read more...
Delivering modern SIS for wellhead applications
April 2021, Emerson Automation Solutions , IS & Ex
Keeping the safety and non-safety functions separate while achieving seamless integration.

Read more...
Enterprise mobility for hazardous areas
March 2021, Pepperl+Fuchs , IS & Ex
Enterprises can easily select and manage Android devices and services with the new Android Enterprise Recommended devices – verified by Google.

Read more...










