E-stops with protective shrouds

September 2021 Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays

Turck Banner now offers variations of its popular emergency stop controls with a durable protective shroud. The shroud has a sturdy one-piece design that ensures safe and consistent operation for the long term. It prevents accidental user actuation of the E-stop button, but it does not impede easy access for regular, intentional interaction.

Ensured protection across the entire range

The 30 mm and flush-mount E-stops ship with a preinstalled shroud and panel-mount E-stop kits are shipped with a shroud attachment. The shrouded designs are available for both non-illuminated models as well as those featuring Turck Banner’s bright 360-degree illumination.

Applications

Shrouded E-stops are adaptable to a wide variety of automated systems, but they are particularly well suited for:

• Material-handling conveyor lines.

• Packaging lines.

• Automotive assembly lines.

Credit(s)

Turck Banner





