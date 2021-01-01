E-stops with protective shrouds

Turck Banner now offers variations of its popular emergency stop controls with a durable protective shroud. The shroud has a sturdy one-piece design that ensures safe and consistent operation for the long term. It prevents accidental user actuation of the E-stop button, but it does not impede easy access for regular, intentional interaction.
Ensured protection across the entire range
The 30 mm and flush-mount E-stops ship with a preinstalled shroud and panel-mount E-stop kits are shipped with a shroud attachment. The shrouded designs are available for both non-illuminated models as well as those featuring Turck Banner’s bright 360-degree illumination.
Applications
Shrouded E-stops are adaptable to a wide variety of automated systems, but they are particularly well suited for:
