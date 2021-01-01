V-belts designed for food applications

BMG supplies a wide range of power transmission components, designed to enhance efficiency and safety in the food and beverage sector. Included in this portfolio are Fenner high-strength friction transmission belts that offer dependable performance in heating, cooling and ventilation applications in food and beverage production, processing and storage.
According to BMG specialists, if components cannot cope with grease conditions and in high temperature environments, they should not be in an industrial or restaurant kitchen.
Key products in the food and beverage range are Fenner Red PowerTwist Plus Drive V-belts, which have been developed to withstand the effects of grease and heat in industrial and restaurant kitchens. Conventional rubber V-belts do not cope well when exposed to exhaust air that is laden with grease, especially at elevated temperatures. The base rubber of traditional belts breaks down in hot, greasy conditions, resulting in belt stretch and premature failure.
Fenner Red PowerTwist Plus Drive V-belts are proven to withstand grease and high temperature conditions and offer efficient service life for up to six times longer than conventional rubber belts. PowerTwist V-belts are manufactured from a high strength composite polyurethane/polyester that offers complete resistance to grease contamination and can withstand temperatures up to 116°C.
They are also designed for quick and easy installation, without the need for tools and without the inconvenience of dealing with corroded motor adjustment systems. These belts simply roll onto the drive like a bicycle chain, ensuring minimal downtime. No dismantling of equipment is necessary and users always have the right size because it is easy to make the belt any length.
PowerTwist Drive belts combine extremely high strength with low stretch and have the same power ratings as conventional V-belts. The elasticity of woven polyurethane fabric enables these belts to be stretched over a pulley drive without any damage.
