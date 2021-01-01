Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration



Print this page printer friendly version

Gas instrument maintenance made easy

September 2021 Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration

If you purchase gas detectors, you are responsible for ensuring that the instruments are working properly and will alert workers to potential hazards. But it can be difficult to know when there is an issue, what the issue is, how long it could take to fix it and how much it will cost. The good news is you have options to reduce or eliminate maintenance pains.

Comtest, leading local distributor of test and measurement instrumentation to industry, represents Industrial Scientific, a leading global provider of gas solutions, which is offering iNet Exchange that allows customers to say goodbye to gas maintenance, warranty claims, unexpected costs and downtime and say hello to an always-ready instrument fleet and more time to focus on what matters.

How it works

iNet Exchange uses the DSXi Docking Station to predict when an instrument will need maintenance or repair, performing bump tests, calibrations and record keeping. Every time the monitors are docked, Industrial Scientific reviews the performance of the monitor, sensors, the circuit board, the microprocessors and the pump and tells customers whether a monitor needs to be be replaced before it fails. And it is replaced automatically, an iNet Exchange box is simply delivered to you with a new unit inside. Now customers can spend more time managing their safety program and less time repairing gas detectors.

It is really easy to get started, simply contact Comtest and one of the iNet Exchange experts will be in touch to answer any questions you may have.

For more information contact Comtest, +27 10 595 1821, sales@comtest.co.za, www.comtest.co.za or www.bit.ly/3iTttv


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 595 1824
Fax: +27 11 608 1525
Email: sales@comtest.co.za
www: www.comtest.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Comtest


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Fluke’s intrinsically safe tools
September 2021, Comtest , IS & Ex
Fluke offers a growing number of intrinsically safe tools, which dampen the available energy at the output terminals and do not produce any static electricity.

Read more...
Compressed air purity analyser
September 2021, Artic Driers International , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
These SUTO-iTEC units ensure that c/air systems comply with the relevant ISO 8573 air standard.

Read more...
Troubleshooting process loops in Ex areas
September 2021, Comtest , IS & Ex
Tracking down problems within a process loop can be a difficult challenge in the best of environments. Doing so in an area that has the potential for explosion takes the degree of difficulty to another level.

Read more...
Remote monitoring for CP systems
August 2021, Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
PowerView iREF8 allows businesses to add remote monitoring to existing cathodic protection (CP) systems.

Read more...
Online monitoring of haul trucks
August 2021, SKF South Africa , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
IMx-16 Multilog online monitoring systems on two mobile mining haul trucks at a leading copper mine in Zambia predict critical component failures and allow for planned predictive maintenance procedures to be carried out.

Read more...
Monitoring oil and gas pipelines
August 2021, RJ Connect , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Moxa’s MDS-G4020 series offers a modular platform that can be fitted with fibre interfaces to connect pipeline subsystems to a control centre over long distances.

Read more...
Non-contact meter for voltage measurements
August 2021, Comtest , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The new Fluke 377 FC and 378 FC Non-Contact Voltage True-RMS AC/DC Clamp Meters can measure voltage and current simultaneously without touching a live wire.

Read more...
Optimum efficiency at healthcare facilities
Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2021, Comtest , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Comtest solutions to help surpass safety standards with optimum efficiency.

Read more...
Remove water from factory air
Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2021, SMC Corporation South Africa , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
A leading cause of costly downtime and emergency maintenance is water vapour and the resulting condensed water that is trapped in factory compressed air.

Read more...
Mitigating manufacturing downtime with smart services
Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2021, Schneider Electric South Africa , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The reliability of equipment forms a fundamental part of business sustainability, particularly when it comes to production continuity and downtime avoidance.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved