Gas instrument maintenance made easy

September 2021 Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration

If you purchase gas detectors, you are responsible for ensuring that the instruments are working properly and will alert workers to potential hazards. But it can be difficult to know when there is an issue, what the issue is, how long it could take to fix it and how much it will cost. The good news is you have options to reduce or eliminate maintenance pains.

Comtest, leading local distributor of test and measurement instrumentation to industry, represents Industrial Scientific, a leading global provider of gas solutions, which is offering iNet Exchange that allows customers to say goodbye to gas maintenance, warranty claims, unexpected costs and downtime and say hello to an always-ready instrument fleet and more time to focus on what matters.

How it works

iNet Exchange uses the DSXi Docking Station to predict when an instrument will need maintenance or repair, performing bump tests, calibrations and record keeping. Every time the monitors are docked, Industrial Scientific reviews the performance of the monitor, sensors, the circuit board, the microprocessors and the pump and tells customers whether a monitor needs to be be replaced before it fails. And it is replaced automatically, an iNet Exchange box is simply delivered to you with a new unit inside. Now customers can spend more time managing their safety program and less time repairing gas detectors.

It is really easy to get started, simply contact Comtest and one of the iNet Exchange experts will be in touch to answer any questions you may have.

For more information contact Comtest, +27 10 595 1821 , sales@comtest.co.za, www.comtest.co.za or www.bit.ly/3iTttv

Credit(s)

Comtest





