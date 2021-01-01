Chinese LNG tanker fitted with ARCA anti-surge valves

In 2017, the Chinese liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker, Pan Asia, was launched in Hudong Zhonghua shipyard, Shanghai. The Pan Asia is a tanker of the Pan Union LNG fleet and with a capacity of 174 000 cubic metres, it brings China around 1,5 million tons of clean energy per year. The vessel integrates dual fuel/electric propulsion technology with a liquefaction plant, where ARCA made a considerable contribution to the system by providing the necessary compressor anti-surge valves.
Surging can result in fatigue damage, hence the installation of anti-surge valves to prevent this centrifugal compressor surge phenomenon. ARCA anti-surge valves avoid surging by accurately adjusting the gas circulation or blow-off flow, effectively protecting the safety of the compressor unit. The anti-surge control valves with multistage cage plug and fixed noise reduction, ANSI class V metal sealing and perfect configuration of actuator accessories, ensure that the compressor does not reach surge point and that downstream pipeline noise remains within a normal range.
