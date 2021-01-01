Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Flow Measurement & Control



Print this page printer friendly version

Safe supply in CNG operations

September 2021 Flow Measurement & Control

When used in the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic’s (SOCAR) transfer and measurement stations, SICK Automation’s Flowsic500 gas meter proved it could meet the stringent production protocols of compressed natural gas (CNG).

To produce, transport and store CNG, natural gas needs to be compressed to very high pressures. Due to this, high demands are often placed in terms of the purity of the natural gas and the safety and quality of all technical systems in relation to CNG.

Delivering the required safety and reliability for continuous and blockage-free gas supply, the Flowsic500 surpasses most conventional rotary turbine meters, offering the ideal solution for SOCAR’s transfer and measurement stations.

The Flowsic500 compact ultrasonic gas meter enables extremely accurate natural gas distribution measurement. Thanks to its lack of moving parts, it is rugged, reliable and maintenance-free, allowing a significant reduction in operating costs. It is overload-proof, accurate and is monitored by an intelligent diagnostics system. Recalibration is easy as it is simply a matter of exchanging the cartridge. The meter can easily be integrated into existing measuring stations and it operates either in a self-sufficient energy arrangement, or in failsafe network operation with battery back-up. It complies with all pertinent standards and directives.

Other factors in favour of the new instrument include robustness, low maintenance requirements and compact space requirements, as no inflow or outflow zones are required. Lastly, DN80 devices are used, which deliver reliable and safe measurements even under dynamic flow conditions.

CNG in the global market

Among municipal and public service providers around the world, CNG is growing in popularity. Recognised as a commercially viable and more eco-friendly solution, CNG lowers costs, reduces emissions and decreases noise pollution by up to 30%.

Particularly in countries and regions where expansion of renewable energies and storage technologies are not as economically viable, CNG use in communal sectors is a fast and inexpensive solution for reducing emissions.

In co-operation with local energy providers from around the world, SICK has successfully implemented several CNG projects in recent years.

For more information contact Grant Joyce, SICK Automation Southern Africa, +27 10 060 0558, grant.joyce@sickautomation.co.za, www.sickautomation.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 060 0550
Fax: +27 86 598 7915
Email: info@sickautomation.co.za
www: www.sickautomation.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SICK Automation Southern Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Deep-learning AI made accessible
September 2021, SICK Automation Southern Africa , IT in Manufacturing
SICK Automation has launched a set of deep-learning software and services called dStudio, making artificial intelligence (AI) more accessible to the southern African market. This software works with machine ...

Read more...
Accurate flow measurement on a conveyor
August 2021, SICK Automation Southern Africa , Flow Measurement & Control
Heidelberg Cement in Lengfurt, Germany, needed a solution for the accurate metred supply of secondary material on its conveying system.

Read more...
Flowmeter with IO-Link
August 2021, GHM Messtechnik SA , Flow Measurement & Control
The calorimetric measuring principle makes this new Honsberg meter practically wear-free and gives users the ability to record media temperature in addition to flow measurement.

Read more...
Electronic flow switch with display
August 2021, WIKA Instruments , Flow Measurement & Control
The new model FSD-4 electronic flow switch from WIKA offers full flexibility in monitoring and controlling flow based on the velocities of liquid media.

Read more...
3D environment monitoring sensors
July 2021, SICK Automation Southern Africa , Sensors & Transducers
SICK Automation is leading the agricultural digitisation era (Farming 4.0), with its visual perception solutions for mobile agricultural machines and harvesting robots.

Read more...
Key factors for picking the optimal flowmeter
July 2021, KROHNE , Flow Measurement & Control
While a variety of factors impact meter performance, the most common culprits are flawed sizing and failing to choose the most appropriate technology.

Read more...
Automated berm monitoring system
March 2021, SICK Automation Southern Africa , Sensors & Transducers
SICK Automation’s new berm monitoring system provides a truck-mounted solution that scans berms in real time.

Read more...
3D machine vision for automated logistics
April 2021, SICK Automation Southern Africa , Sensors & Transducers
The central element of the solution is articulated robotics combined with the SICK Visionary-T 3D camera.

Read more...
Exact determination of fuel consumption
April 2021, Instrotech , Flow Measurement & Control
The Kobold DOE, an oval gear flowmeter, can be used with a wide range of media and chemicals

Read more...
Oval gear flowmeter
May 2021, Instrotech , Flow Measurement & Control
When liquid flows through the instrument, two oval geared rotors measure a constant volume per rotation.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved