SAIMC: Durban branch

September 2021 News



Kevin Preston.

Kevin Preston of Phoenix Contact kindly presented at the virtual Durban branch technology meeting in August. Kevin is group manager IMA & IE at Phoenix Contact and is responsible for the interface, I/O and networks, as well as the industrial management and automation product ranges. He has gained vast experience in the fields of industrial electronics and automation over his career and is a familiar presenter in the industry as he enjoys sharing this knowledge and expertise.

His presentation to the Durban branch members and visitors showcased his knowledge perfectly, covering a basic understanding of transducers in the workplace and including the implementation and applications of various transducers. In an interesting and relevant way, Kevin showed that transducers are manufactured in various configurations to meet the requirements of the myriad of sensors and actuators that are encountered in the automation field. These devices provide signal isolation and conditioning. They prevent interference to the signal caused by external influences such as differences in earth potential between the field device and the control room and provide a signal in a format and amplitude that can be interpreted by the controller or, in the case of a controller output, by the field device.

The Durban branch committee would like to thank Kevin for presenting at this virtual meeting.

