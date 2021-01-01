Pyrometer cooling up to 315°C

The ThermoJacket from Raytek and Fluke Process Instruments gives users the ability to use selected sensing heads in ambient temperatures up to 315°C. The ThermoJacket’s rugged cast aluminium housing completely encloses the sensing head and provides water or air cooling and air purging. The Following pyrometer sensors are covered: MM sensors (TJ4M ThermoJacket), Thermalert TX sensors (TJ3M ThermoJacket), Thermalert 4.0 sensors (A-TJ-T40 ThermoJacket) and Endurance sensors (E-TJ1 ThermoJacket).

The table below shows water/air flow requirements at different temperature levels:

Key features of the ThermoJacket include:

• Cast aluminium housing withstands ambient temperatures up to 315°C.

• Combines air/water cooling and air purging in one unit.

• Sensing heads can be installed, adjusted, or removed while the ThermoJacket is in its mounted position.

Available accessories

Mounting flange: the mounting flange accessory can be used to mount the ThermoJacket to walls, existing ports, or flanges.

Adjustable mounting base: the base provides stable, permanent placement of the ThermoJacket, while allowing it to pivot 360° and position 90° forward.

Adjustable pipe adapter: the adjustable pipe adapter accessory can be permanently placed on a surface and aimed in any direction within a 45° radius.

Sighting tube: this is used in environ-mental conditions where reflected energy is a problem. The sighting tube is installed in conjunction with the mounting flange.

Blast gate: the blast gate is equipped with a window and a metal shutter. Use the blast gate accessory to protect the sensor and perform tasks without exposure to hot or explosive target areas. Closing the blast gate’s metal shutter isolates the sensor from the hostile area, allowing maintenance, change of the sensor or sensor settings, or removal of the sensor or ThermoJacket.

Water and air flow regulators are also available.

