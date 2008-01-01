Editor's Choice
Emerson implements green energy project

September 2021 News

Emerson has partnered with SirajPower to implement a solar rooftop plant at its Middle East and Africa Head Office in Dubai, making it the largest solar rooftop plant in a single location within Jebel Ali. This significant sustainability project supports Emerson’s long-term commitment and environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals to promote decarbonisation efforts, minimise emissions and enhance resource efficiency. Along with SirajPower, Emerson also appointed Clenergize Solar Consultants as comprehensive advisors to cover the specifications, tendering, contract management, design reviews and project management.

The official signing ceremony was held on July 26, at Emerson’s JAFZA facility and attended by Emerson’s Middle East and Africa president, Vidya Ramnath, as well as SirajPower’s CEO, Laurent Longuet, marking the launch of the solar rooftop project’s installation and commissioning, which is expected to go live before year-end.

The solar rooftop, which will be financed, designed, constructed and operated by SirajPower, consists of 5489 solar panels covering a roof area of 19 340 m2 across four of Emerson’s warehouses and office buildings in Jebel Ali South. The solar system has a capacity of 2,6 MWp. This project will reduce Emerson’s carbon emissions by about 2890 metric tons annually.

The development aligns with the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s (DEWA) Shams Dubai program, a leading initiative to make Dubai the smartest city in the world by supporting the diversification of energy mix and promoting the use of clean and renewable energy sources.

“Emerson is transforming its culture, business practices and infrastructure to support a more inclusive and sustainable planet,” said Ramnath. “This solar panel installation project is a great example of our commitment toward sustainability in Dubai and is in line with our global sustainability framework, which addresses how we, as a company, approach sustainability through how we do business, how we support our customers and how we collaborate with stakeholders.”

“We’re thrilled to have such an enormous global company like Emerson join our drive for a greener economy,” said Longuet. As climate change and global warming-related challenges are becoming increasingly important, more companies are beginning to prioritise sustainability as one of the goals in a sustainable future. With clean energy at the very core of the UAE’s sustainability vision for the next 50 years, we are honoured to be able to support the country to achieve its goals.”

For more information contact Emerson Automation Solutions, emrsouthafrica@emerson.com




