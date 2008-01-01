Bosch Holdings celebrates 60 years

September 2021 News

In 1961, it was inconceivable for the founders of Bosch Holdings to have known that 60 years later, the company would have expanded into a global operation. Today, the company offers consulting engineering, skills development and project finance solutions throughout South Africa, into Africa and internationally, having executed projects in over 120 countries.

“Innovative engineering, authentic people and pursuing excellence in every aspect of our business are key to our success,” explains CEO, Mike Gibbon. “We value our team and we encourage our people to grow, have fun and to reach their full potential as we continue our journey together. Our relationships with clients are central to our business and we are committed to embracing the latest technologies and improving the lives of those around us through integrated project solutions.”

Bosch Holdings, with its head office in Durban, is supported by a strong regional presence, with highly qualified professionals at more than 10 office locations across South Africa, Kenya, Brazil and the United Kingdom. The Group comprises eight companies – Bosch Projects, Bosch Munitech, Bosch Ulwazi, Bosch Capital, Bosch Engenharia, Booker Tate, Bosch East Africa and Bosch Trading – all offering specialist services.

The establishment in 2008 of the Group’s first foreign subsidiary in Brazil – Bosch Engenharia – was a significant milestone, creating new opportunities for the company to offer enhanced engineering services to include multidisciplinary engineering, equipment supply and plant operations management in the Americas.

The Group’s carefully structured global growth strategy has also seen the establishment of Bosch East Africa in Kenya and the acquisition of Booker Tate Limited in the UK.

The Bosch East Africa team, based in Nairobi, is well-positioned to lead projects in and beyond Kenya with services including mechanical and electrical engineering, building services, project and construction management.

Booker Tate is a leading global agri-business consultancy that specialises in bringing agricultural projects to realisation. Over five decades Booker Tate has developed recognised world-class competencies in conceptualising, implementing and managing large-scale renewable resource production systems.

With the Bosch Holdings team’s steadfast commitment to excellence, the highest standards of service delivery and to uplifting the quality of life for the people of South Africa, the company is set to celebrate many more milestones 60 years from now.

For more information contact Guy Perrins, Bosch Holdings, +27 31 535 6000 , perrinsg@boschholdings.co.za, www.boschholdings.co.za





