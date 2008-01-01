Endress+Hauser honours its inventors

September 2021 News

More than 500 inventors gathered virtually for Endress+Hauser’s 21st Innovators’ Meeting. Since last year’s anniversary event had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, two innovator groups were invited in 2021 to honour the creativity and inventive spirit of the Group.

Endress+Hauser filed 276 new developments for patent for the first time in 2020, 42 less than the previous year. Nevertheless, the overall balance is impressive: The number of patents granted worldwide reached a new high of 738, which is 61 more than in 2019. The intellectual property portfolio is also more extensive than ever. More than 8900 patents and patent applications protect the intellectual property behind Endress+Hauser’s products, solutions and services.

Innovation as a success factor

“The fact that all this was achieved during the coronavirus pandemic, despite particular strain and additional tasks, is a huge achievement,” underlined head of the Group’s intellectual property division, Angelika Andres.

“Innovations drive Endress+Hauser’s growth,” added CEO, Matthias Altendorf. “If nothing else, digital tools helped bridge the physical distance during the pandemic, but people need other people. Virtual exchange cannot replace face-to-face encounters in the long run; relationships and trust are only built through direct contact.”

Progress in many areas

For 20 years, Endress+Hauser has been promoting the protection of intellectual property with its Patent Rights Incentive Program. In this context, the annual Innovators’ Meeting offers the Group’s inventors a platform for meeting and exchanging ideas.

Economically significant patents and particularly creative inventors are awarded prizes and around 50 employees stood (virtually) on the winners’ podium for this event.

“At its heart, innovation is always about customer benefit,” explained CEO, Dr Andreas Mayr.

This benefit can be created by new products and technologies, but also by smoother co-operation or accelerated development projects. For this reason, Endress+Hauser also presents awards for the improvement of processes and the re-use of previously developed solutions. Dozens of employees were honoured for this at the 2021 Innovators’ Meeting.

