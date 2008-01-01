Editor's Choice
Omron joins The Valuable 500

September 2021 News

The Valuable 500 was launched at the World Economic Forum’s Annual Summit in Davos in January 2019. It aims to get leaders of multinational companies to join in the movement to bring about changes in business, society and the economy so that persons with disabilities can play an active role and realise their true potential.

Ever since the 1972 opening of Omron Taiyo, the first welfare factory in Japan that employs persons with disabilities, Omron has led Japanese society in promoting employment of workers with untapped talent.

True to the spirit of the Omron Principles, the company will leverage its diverse workforce, including those with disabilities, to drive the development of the business and create innovation, thus continuing to contribute to a better and more affluent society where people shine.

Initiatives for expanding opportunities of persons with disabilities include:

• Employing persons with mental disabilities.

• Promoting employment of persons with disabilities.

• Developing technologies for improving accessibility for persons with disabilities.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 579 2600
Email: info_sa@omron.com
www: www.industrial.omron.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Omron Electronics


