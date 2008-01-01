Endress+Hauser integrates concentration measurement specialist

September 2021 News

Endress+Hauser is wrapping up the integration of SensAction, a specialist in the field of concentration measurement for liquids based in Coburg, Germany. Now operating as Endress+Hauser Flow Germany, the company’s products and technologies broaden Endress+Hauser’s offering for measuring and analysing quality parameters.

SensAction was founded in 2008 and has been part of the Endress+Hauser Group since 2017. The fully-owned subsidiary of Endress+Hauser Flowtec, based in Reinach, Switzerland, will now be fully integrated into the Group. “We have been growing together with Endress+Hauser for years, in joint technology development as well as direct sales via our sales centres,” says chairman of the board, Stefan Rothballer. “Our new company name and the adapted appearance now make this change visible.”

Broad range of applications

The instruments for measuring concentrations in liquids utilise surface acoustic waves (SAW), a form of ultrasonic. This technology can be deployed in all Endress+Hauser target markets. In the food and beverage industry, for example, it can determine the sugar content in soft drinks. “Our devices precisely measure concentrations in real-time, which makes circuitous routes via the laboratory superfluous,” explains head of production, Michael Münch.

Product quality

The measurement instruments made in Coburg are an ideal fit for the Endress+Hauser strategy. “Our customers not only want to monitor physical parameters, but also directly obtain information regarding product quality,” says CEO of Endress+Hauser Flowtec, Dr Mirko Lehmann. “Our goal is to be the market leader in ultrasonic flow measurement technology in combination with quality measurements.”

The company is also integrating SAW technology to expand the Endress+Hauser product offering. “By combining quality and flow measurement, we can provide our customers with information for process optimisation,” adds Ultrasonic and IIoT Solutions head, Michael Kaiser. “We want to use Industry 4.0 solutions to help our customers improve their efficiency and quality.”

Endress+Hauser Flow Germany has around 20 employees in Coburg. This centre of competence for SAW not only develops and manufactures measurement technology, but also supports customers through application know-how.

Credit(s)

Endress+Hauser South Africa





