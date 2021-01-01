Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Valves, Actuators & Pump Control



Print this page printer friendly version

Schubert & Salzer and Macsteel

August 2021 Valves, Actuators & Pump Control

A partnership providing innovative fit for purpose solutions.

The demand on valves, particularly in tyre production plants, is extreme with tyre curing presses working constantly at high temperatures and pressures of steam, water, and nitrogen. Additionally, the short processing cycles require extremely robust valves for highly demanding cycles, ensuring optimal operating efficiency and extending the service life for as long as possible. Product innovation is essential for success, but this means manufacturing equipment and processes must be flexible enough to support rapid changes. Tyre manufacturers, like many other businesses, are continually looking for ways to reduce costs through lower energy usage, minimising waste and improving automation.

Consolidation at Continental

Continental, a leading tyre manufacturer with global production facilities, applied angle seat and sliding gate valves from Schubert & Salzer Control Systems to optimise operating conditions at its plant located in Slovakia, and has continued to do so for many years.

Previously, several diverse valves from various manufacturers were used in the curing installations at the production facility. This gradually led to greater challenges concerning maintenance and spare parts procurement. However, all these challenges were addressed through the consistent retrofitting of systems to Schubert & Salzer technology, optimising the control accuracy, extending the service life under harsh operating conditions, simplifying the maintenance, reducing the range of models, and minimising the processing heat waste.

Complete solutions

Kamil Maharaj, Schubert & Salzer product specialist at Macsteel Fluid Control says: “We understand that equipment reliability and operational efficiency are essential in ensuring long-term success and sustainability in business. In keeping with Schubert & Salzer’s product quality, our business approach at Macsteel Fluid Control is to focus on providing complete solutions, not just selling valves, to customers. We adopt this approach with all customers to ensure optimal efficacy for their businesses.”

Macsteel Fluid Control has held the sub-Saharan licensing agreement for all Schubert & Salzer product for many years. Macsteel’s consistent performance to date has cemented this relationship and allowed a strong partnership to form, ensuring ultimate benefit to customers.

“We are able to provide service, back-up and the technical support on a range of Schubert & Salzer valves,” explains Maharaj. “We don’t just adopt the position of representing the agency in the country, we carry the stock and employ the right people to represent the products and understand their technical attributes. Additionally, we provide backup service and spares, if there is a valve or product that has been supplied and it fails, we commit that we will have spares available, and our customers won’t have to wait six to eight weeks to get them.”

Macsteel Fluid Control believes that providing innovative, appropriate solutions is crucial to ensuring the continuity and durability of any business, especially in changing, high-demand environments. The company has implemented the same solutions for customers in South Africa as those applied by Continental at its Slovakian production facility, contributing to the significant reduction of operational and manufacturing expenditure through energy saving. The recommended solutions are focused on better equipping customers to face the challenges that emerge as markets adapt to changing conditions.

“Macsteel is constantly pursuing reinvention and it is with this ethos in mind that we develop innovative fit-for-purpose solutions by virtue of our approach of looking beyond what the customer thinks they need, to understanding what they actually need, and addressing that challenge,” concludes Maharaj. “It’s an approach that continues to impress in the market.”

For more information contact Kamil Maharaj, Macsteel Fluid Control, +27 31 581 7800, kamil.maharaj@macfluid.co.za, www.macsteel.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 383 4000
Fax: 086 644 1320
Email: rowan.blomquist@macfluid.co.za
www: www.macsteel.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Macsteel Fluid Control


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Eliminate bearing failures in TOVs
August 2021, Valve & Automation , Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Bearing failures are among the highest root causes of failure in triple offset valves (TOV) for tight shutoff applications. This issue is directly attributed to the need to have metal bearings with very ...

Read more...
Locally manufactured knife gate valves
August 2021, Bearing Man Group t/a BMG , Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
BMG and Abrasive Flow Solutions (AFS) play a major role in the local valves sector, through the design, distribution, supply and support of a broad range of slurry related valves.

Read more...
Protect your pump and keep it longer
July 2021, Elemental Analytics , Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Unexpectedly losing a pump is often an expensive or even a dangerous problem in a chemical plant.

Read more...
Locally valves manufactured for tailings pipeline
June 2021 , Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
The AFS manufacturing plant in Benoni is equipped with advanced equipment and is supported by specialists who offer dependable technical support to ensure the optimum safety, efficiency and extended service life of every system.

Read more...
New flange monoblock with shut-off valve
March 2021, WIKA Instruments , Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
WIKA’s new monoblock with flange design integrates a shut-off valve to separate the process from the instrument side.

Read more...
The Stafsjö HX story – greater demand calls for action
February 2021, Valve & Automation , Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
As a knife gate valve supplier, Stafsjö supplies product solutions to realise efficiency and production goals in pulp and paper applications.

Read more...
Drives for solar-powered pump systems
February 2021, Bearing Man Group t/a BMG , Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
BMG advises on how to optimise efficiency and extend the service life of solar-powered pumping systems by selecting the correct drives.

Read more...
Optimise fermentation in alcoholic beverage manufacturing through proper valve selection
February 2021, ASCO , Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Emerson can help select the right fluid automation products to meet all unique requirements.

Read more...
Smart positioners of the future
January 2021, SMC Corporation South Africa , Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
SMC’s new range of Smart Positioners was designed to pair perfectly with a variety of process control valves and actuators.

Read more...
Robust control valve proves itself in the construction materials industry
November 2020, Macsteel Fluid Control , Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Ball sector valves from Schubert & Salzer excel in abrasive slurry applications.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved