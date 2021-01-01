Editor's Choice
News



Top rating for sustainability

Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2021 News

Endress+Hauser has achieved 76 out of 100 points in the international EcoVadis sustainability rating, four more than in the previous year. The Group achieved a ranking in the top group for the fifth year in a row in 2021, and is now among the top one percent of the companies compared.

Endress+Hauser achieved further improvements in the areas of environment and sustainable procurement. In terms of ethics, labour and human rights, the Group was able to maintain its very good position in the benchmark comparison. As a result, Endress+Hauser entered the top group in terms of results and now achieves a platinum medal after the gold standard – the highest performance level of the EcoVadis audit.

Sustainable corporate culture

The idea of sustainability is deeply rooted at Endress+Hauser. “Comprehensive responsibility is a core value of our corporate culture,” emphasised CEO, Matthias Altendorf. “As a family business, we want to combine economic success with ecological and social progress.”

Since 2014, therefore, Endress+Hauser has been producing a sustainability report together with its annual report, which relates ecological, social and economic factors. The annual EcoVadis audit serves as a key strategic

indicator for the sustainability of Endress+Hauser’s development. The goal is continuous improvement in this area as well. “We support our customers in producing sustainably,” added CFO, Dr Luc Schultheiss. “That’s why we also want to be a leader in terms of the sustainability of our business and production processes.”

Continuous improvement

Endress+Hauser’s products, solutions and services help customers in the process industry to use resources efficiently, reduce pollutant emissions, avoid waste and protect the environment. But the company is also continuously improving its own ecological footprint. For example, Endress+Hauser increasingly supplies buildings and infrastructure with sustainably generated energy, and video conferencing reduces travel.

EcoVadis uses 21 criteria from the environmental, social and ethical fields to evaluate companies worldwide in terms of their sustainability. In addition to a sector comparison, companies receive suggestions for improvement. They can also rate their own suppliers accordingly on an Internet platform. To date, around 75 000 companies worldwide have been certified by EcoVadis.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 262 8000
Fax: +27 11 262 8062
Email: info.za.sc@endress.com
www: www.endress.com
Articles: More information and articles about Endress+Hauser South Africa


