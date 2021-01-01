Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration



Print this page printer friendly version

Mitigating manufacturing downtime with smart services

Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2021 Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration

By design, critical industrial equipment provides exceptional longevity coupled with robust quality features that allow manufacturing facilities to run optimally, and more importantly, continuously. Very often, little thought is given to the realistic lifespan of this critical equipment, which often results in failures producing catastrophic consequences.

Complacency accompanies the failure to maintain and upgrade equipment. Throw into the mix critical equipment such as generators and uninterruptible power supplies (UPS) that are operating without sufficient monitoring, and the manufacturing plant essentially sets itself up for imminent and dramatic failure.

The reliability of equipment and continuous power supply forms a fundamental part of business sustainability, particularly when it comes to production continuity and downtime avoidance. This is particularly true for industries such as food, beverage and pharmaceutical, where the quality of manufactured products is non-negotiable.

Monitor, monitor, monitor

The importance of monitoring cannot be overexaggerated. Schneider Electric understands the value of monitoring critical equipment using industry software solutions supported by cloud analytics and expert engineers.

So how does this translate into real-life applications and benefits?

• Identify and mitigate power quality issues from both internal and external sources through continuous monitoring.

• Improve power quality to reduce equipment failure, prolong equipment lifespan and eliminate unknown tripping and stoppage events.

• Reduce energy cost by pinpointing savings opportunities related to operational usage, power quality mitigation measures and utility optimisation initiatives.

• Leverage contextual information such as busbar temperature, ambient conditions, the number of operations, the loading of the equipment and other condition sensors for insightful monitoring of critical electrical equipment.

• Safety first through connected MV (medium voltage) and LV (low voltage) switchgear that provides remote switching functionality to establish safe environments that keep employees out of harm’s way while also empowering quick response time through remote monitoring and control.

Power quality

As mentioned, power quality issues can go unnoticed and have a major impact on operations and processes, leading to equipment damage, degradation of equipment longevity and unplanned downtime.

And these issues are more common than one would expect. It’s estimated that 70 percent of power quality disturbances originate within facilities and cause between 30 and 40 percent of resulting downtime incidents.

Here, a power management system has the analytical tools to help manufacturers understand which power quality events could adversely affect operations. Manufacturers can monitor and analyse power quality disturbances to determine specific actions needed to correct issues. This might include the installation of power quality correction equipment, such as power factor correction and active harmonic filters.

Accelerating the benefits

Monitoring and management are great steps forward; however, even more insight can be gained through analysing the collected data in the cloud.

The benefit of Schneider Electric’s cloud analytics is that the data is not only evaluated through machine learning tools together with R&D; information, but an experienced Schneider engineer will also evaluate the results and provide specific recommendations to the onsite team on how to prevent an issue from progressing into a safety or downtime event.

A typical basic example of cloud analytics services would be for monitoring a transformer’s busbar temperatures in the context of the ambient operating conditions and load profile to understand when thresholds are exceeded that will require immediate intervention onsite, such as tightening of cable or busbar connections. Cloud applications will therefore evaluate a holistic data set and its relation to critical assets, such as transformers or UPSs, to identify potential issues arising long before a failure occurs.

The time is now to focus on equipment reliability utilising intelligent monitoring and management tools coupled to cloud analytics that predict unplanned downtime events and possible failure.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 254 6400
Email: za-ccc@se.com
www: www.se.com/za
Articles: More information and articles about Schneider Electric South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Remote monitoring for CP systems
August 2021, Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
PowerView iREF8 allows businesses to add remote monitoring to existing cathodic protection (CP) systems.

Read more...
Online monitoring of haul trucks
August 2021, SKF South Africa , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
IMx-16 Multilog online monitoring systems on two mobile mining haul trucks at a leading copper mine in Zambia predict critical component failures and allow for planned predictive maintenance procedures to be carried out.

Read more...
Monitoring oil and gas pipelines
August 2021, RJ Connect , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Moxa’s MDS-G4020 series offers a modular platform that can be fitted with fibre interfaces to connect pipeline subsystems to a control centre over long distances.

Read more...
Non-contact meter for voltage measurements
August 2021, Comtest , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The new Fluke 377 FC and 378 FC Non-Contact Voltage True-RMS AC/DC Clamp Meters can measure voltage and current simultaneously without touching a live wire.

Read more...
Optimum efficiency at healthcare facilities
Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2021, Comtest , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Comtest solutions to help surpass safety standards with optimum efficiency.

Read more...
Smart buildings can start today
Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2021, Schneider Electric South Africa , IT in Manufacturing
Connecting devices with software and data insights to create smart buildings can unlock tremendous value, particularly in the current economic climate.

Read more...
Remove water from factory air
Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2021, SMC Corporation South Africa , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
A leading cause of costly downtime and emergency maintenance is water vapour and the resulting condensed water that is trapped in factory compressed air.

Read more...
Lubrication oil filtering and monitoring with Hydrasales
July 2021, Hydrasales , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The viscosity of oil in a lubricating system and its impact on bearings if not appropriately filtered, can adversely impact on system performance and even have catastrophic consequences.

Read more...
Five considerations when creating a wastewater machine monitoring plan
July 2021, TANDM Technologies , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
In a water scarce country like South Africa, handling wastewater correctly is not a luxury but an essential service.

Read more...
Monitored cathodic systems
July 2021, Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Omniflex partners with IEV to bring remotely monitored cathodic protection systems to South East Asia.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved