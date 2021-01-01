Editor's Choice
Non-contact meter for voltage measurements

August 2021 Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration

Any time an electrician or technician makes a voltage measurement on a live conductor, there is a risk of electrical shock. Comtest has available the new Fluke 377 FC and 378 FC non-contact voltage true-RMS AC/DC clamp meters, which minimise this risk because they make accurate non-contact voltage measurements without test leads.

The new meters use Field-Sense technology to make testing faster and safer, all without touching a live conductor. Users get accurate voltage and current measurements through the clamp jaw. Simply clip the black test lead to any electrical ground, put the clamp jaw around the conductor and see reliable, accurate voltage and current values simultaneously on the dual display.

Both clamp meters offer complete 3-phase voltage and current tests in three quick steps. A full set of phase-to-ground and phase-to-phase values are displayed on the meter. These measurements along with phase rotation information are displayed on a smartphone and saved to the cloud via Fluke Connect software, eliminating the need for handwritten notes. With Fluke Connect, users can remotely log, trend and monitor measurements to pinpoint intermittent faults. This data can be used as a basis for designing a preventive maintenance program.

The 378 FC also includes a unique power quality indicator that senses power quality issues relating to current, voltage, power factor, or any combination of the three – automatically, while capturing voltage and current measurements. With this indicator, it is easy to determine if an upstream supply problem exists, or if there is a downstream equipment problem.

These clamp meters come with an iFlex flexible current probe that can measure AC current as high as 2500 A, even in tight spaces. Also included are a TPAK magnetic hanging kit with a 23 cm strap that allows the clamp to be hung wherever it is needed, a premium carrying case, TL224 test leads, TP175 Twist Guard test probes and an AC285 black grounding clip.


Tel: +27 10 595 1824
Fax: +27 11 608 1525
Email: sales@comtest.co.za
www: www.comtest.co.za
Comtest


