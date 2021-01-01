The robust, IP67-rated housing of Turck Banner’s DXM1200E easily installs in most environments without the need for an additional enclosure. With peel-and-stick implementation, the DXM can be placed into challenging environments to increase productivity, reduce downtime, or gain insight into valuable applications with ease.
Easy access to critical equipment data
By integrating a wireless radio, cellular and Ethernet connectivity, and local I/O, the DXM Series wireless controllers make it easy to connect devices on a local wireless network with cloud webservers and local host systems. The DXM1200E can collect, log, or analyse data from sensors and other input devices. It can communicate status updates directly to other devices on the network and send email notifications for user-defined events. For additional monitoring, analysis, and visualisation the data can also be sent to a cloud webserver, scada system, HMI, or PLC.
Complete, end-to-end IIoT solutions
Optimise your DXM applications by making data-driven decisions using Turck Banner’s Cloud Data Services for data storage, condition-based alerts, and visualisation. Access your data anywhere and anytime with the powerful tools built into the software, which make it easy to view and analyse data from each device on the network, establish performance baselines and thresholds, identify trends and issues, and make timely and actionable decisions about your equipment and assets.
