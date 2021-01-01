Editor's Choice
Locally manufactured knife gate valves

August 2021 Valves, Actuators & Pump Control

BMG and Abrasive Flow Solutions (AFS) play a major role in the local valves sector, through the design, distribution, supply and support of a broad range of slurry related valves.

Included in this range of FPV and KLEP valves are slurry knife gate valves that are manufactured by AFS and distributed throughout Africa by BMG. “BMG’s fluid technology division works closely with AFS to improve the quality of knife gate valves by lengthening their service life and reducing maintenance requirements,” says BMG’s business unit manager, Willie Lamprecht. “Our team has a thorough understanding of the processes where the valves are installed and are thus able to specify correctly for every application.”

The BMG knife gate valves range is particularly well-suited for use in harsh conditions in diverse industries, including mining, chemical and petrochemical, water and wastewater, energy production and agri-food industries.

Wafer lug knife gate valves, with a narrow body, have been designed as a space-saving option in corrosive applications. The resilient seat is an elastomer sleeve that supports and guides the gate, ensuring full tightness when closed. The body and seat are designed to ensure a non-clogging shut-off/on of suspended solids. These valves, which can be manufactured with replaceable sleeves, are used in either bi-directional or dead-end service. All types of actuators can be fitted, including electric, gearbox, hydraulic, pneumatic and handwheel units.

FPV urethane-lined high pressure slurry knife gate valves are designed for full on/off applications, while the FPV flanged slurry knife gate valve, a bi-directional gate valve with long-wearing, field-replaceable rubber sleeves, is designed to withstand the harsh abrasive environments found in mining and milling applications. BMG’s range of industrial slurry valves also includes butterfly, diaphragm, and pinch valves, which all meet the stringent quality and safety specifications required to function efficiently in mining applications that require the control and isolation of abrasive slurries.

For more information contact Willie Lamprecht, BMG, +27 72 326 4832, Tel: +27 11 620 1581, williaml@bmgworld.net, www.bmgworld.net


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 620 1500
Fax: 086 670 3337
Email: customercare@bmgworld.net
www: www.bmgworld.net
Articles: More information and articles about Bearing Man Group t/a BMG


