Locally manufactured knife gate valves

BMG and Abrasive Flow Solutions (AFS) play a major role in the local valves sector, through the design, distribution, supply and support of a broad range of slurry related valves.
Included in this range of FPV and KLEP valves are slurry knife gate valves that are manufactured by AFS and distributed throughout Africa by BMG. “BMG’s fluid technology division works closely with AFS to improve the quality of knife gate valves by lengthening their service life and reducing maintenance requirements,” says BMG’s business unit manager, Willie Lamprecht. “Our team has a thorough understanding of the processes where the valves are installed and are thus able to specify correctly for every application.”
The BMG knife gate valves range is particularly well-suited for use in harsh conditions in diverse industries, including mining, chemical and petrochemical, water and wastewater, energy production and agri-food industries.
Wafer lug knife gate valves, with a narrow body, have been designed as a space-saving option in corrosive applications. The resilient seat is an elastomer sleeve that supports and guides the gate, ensuring full tightness when closed. The body and seat are designed to ensure a non-clogging shut-off/on of suspended solids. These valves, which can be manufactured with replaceable sleeves, are used in either bi-directional or dead-end service. All types of actuators can be fitted, including electric, gearbox, hydraulic, pneumatic and handwheel units.
FPV urethane-lined high pressure slurry knife gate valves are designed for full on/off applications, while the FPV flanged slurry knife gate valve, a bi-directional gate valve with long-wearing, field-replaceable rubber sleeves, is designed to withstand the harsh abrasive environments found in mining and milling applications. BMG’s range of industrial slurry valves also includes butterfly, diaphragm, and pinch valves, which all meet the stringent quality and safety specifications required to function efficiently in mining applications that require the control and isolation of abrasive slurries.
BMG boosts solutions through Heko products August 2021, Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
, News
Through the supply and support of Heko products, BMG has boosted its solutions service to customers wanting to optimise the efficiency of their bulk material conveyor systems.
Read more...Eliminate bearing failures in TOVs August 2021, Valve & Automation
, Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Bearing failures are among the highest root causes of failure in triple offset valves (TOV) for tight shutoff applications. This issue is directly attributed to the need to have metal bearings with very ...
Read more...Efficient agriculture systems from BMG Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2021, Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
, Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s Boer Slim/Smart-Farming agricultural team works closely with farmers throughout southern Africa, assisting them with the selection, installation and operation of new electromechanical systems. These ...
Read more...Drives for the chemical sector July 2021, Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
, Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s range of Danfoss electronic, mechanical and intelligent mechatronic devices are designed to optimise automation processes and reduce energy consumption in many sectors, including the chemical industry.
...
Read more...Locally valves manufactured for tailings pipeline June 2021
, Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
The AFS manufacturing plant in Benoni is equipped with advanced equipment and is supported by specialists who offer dependable technical support to ensure the optimum safety, efficiency and extended service life of every system.