High output LED strip light

August 2021 Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays

Increase worker productivity and ergonomics with bright, high-quality, uniform light. Turck Banner’s WLS70 is a high-efficacy strip light used for industrial work areas. AC models can be daisy-chained to power multiple lights and adjust intensity via a 0-10 V control signal. DC models also offer dimmable intensity with PWM. The uniform output of the WLS70 reduces shadows, improves visibility, and gives workers the light they need to work efficiently and without making mistakes. Use the WLS70’s 1350 lumens per foot with diffuse polycarbonate window to uniformly light target surfaces and show without hot spots. The bright, focused white light of the WLS70 improves worker productivity and has a low cost of ownership.

Quick and easy installation

WLS70 is simple to install with quick disconnect options. Its sturdy aluminium housing encased in a shatterproof, polycarbonate shell makes it ideal for harsh indoor and outdoor applications. The WLS70 is available in lengths of 300 mm, 600 mm, 900 mm, or 1200 mm.

Energy-efficient design

The WLS70 is exceptionally energy efficient for overall cost savings with over 140+ lumens/watt. Automatic temperature protection is built into the unit. If the WLS70 is used outside of the 50° ambient temperature specification, light output reduces and dims to manage heat and protect product lifetime. Dimming is good for saving energy and workplace ergonomics. This rugged work light features a water and dustproof IEC IP65-rated housing for use in challenging environments.

Applications include machine lighting, industrial automation systems, routine inspections and dairy/poultry production.


