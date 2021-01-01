Monitoring oil and gas pipelines

For oil and gas companies to develop a fully digitalised oilfield, it is key to build a reliable network backhaul for monitoring the various integrated pipeline subsystems, including IP surveillance, ventilation, and fire control. As the pipeline extends many kilometres away from the control centre, companies are looking for a reliable and sustainable solution that can aggregate all data from the field sites and establish a high-bandwidth communications backhaul connection to the remote compressor stations and network operation centre.

Moxa’s solution

The MDS-G4020 series offers a fully modular platform that can be fitted with fibre interfaces to connect pipeline subsystems to a control centre over long distances, while providing Gigabit bandwidth to aggregate and process video, voice, and data transmissions from the field equipment. Featuring a fan-less, rugged design that is ATEX Zone 2 and C1D2 certified, the MDS-G4020 can withstand the extreme environmental conditions common in oil and gas applications. To monitor remote pipelines, the solution provides 50 ms network recovery times to ensure resilience and reliability. In addition, the compact form factor enables installation in DIN-rail cabinets while the high-capacity PoE design can be leveraged to deploy and power nearby substation field equipment including IP surveillance cameras and valve controls. In the control centre, the MXview network management software provides real-time network status information and makes it easy for engineers to monitor the network and provide timely information for site engineers, simplifying maintenance and maximising uptime.

The MDS-G4000 and MDS-G4000-L3 series industrial switches offer 12/20/28-port Gigabit mix-and-match modularity, ideal for flexible network expansion. With a highly durable housing smaller than a 3U half-rack, these switches are designed to fit in confined spaces and operate in the harsh environments common in substation, mining, and oil and gas applications. The switches offer a variety of hot-swappable media modules and power units to provide even greater flexibility and availability, especially for continuity-critical operations.

