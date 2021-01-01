Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration



Print this page printer friendly version

Monitoring oil and gas pipelines

August 2021 Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration

For oil and gas companies to develop a fully digitalised oilfield, it is key to build a reliable network backhaul for monitoring the various integrated pipeline subsystems, including IP surveillance, ventilation, and fire control. As the pipeline extends many kilometres away from the control centre, companies are looking for a reliable and sustainable solution that can aggregate all data from the field sites and establish a high-bandwidth communications backhaul connection to the remote compressor stations and network operation centre.

Moxa’s solution

The MDS-G4020 series offers a fully modular platform that can be fitted with fibre interfaces to connect pipeline subsystems to a control centre over long distances, while providing Gigabit bandwidth to aggregate and process video, voice, and data transmissions from the field equipment. Featuring a fan-less, rugged design that is ATEX Zone 2 and C1D2 certified, the MDS-G4020 can withstand the extreme environmental conditions common in oil and gas applications. To monitor remote pipelines, the solution provides 50 ms network recovery times to ensure resilience and reliability. In addition, the compact form factor enables installation in DIN-rail cabinets while the high-capacity PoE design can be leveraged to deploy and power nearby substation field equipment including IP surveillance cameras and valve controls. In the control centre, the MXview network management software provides real-time network status information and makes it easy for engineers to monitor the network and provide timely information for site engineers, simplifying maintenance and maximising uptime.

The MDS-G4000 and MDS-G4000-L3 series industrial switches offer 12/20/28-port Gigabit mix-and-match modularity, ideal for flexible network expansion. With a highly durable housing smaller than a 3U half-rack, these switches are designed to fit in confined spaces and operate in the harsh environments common in substation, mining, and oil and gas applications. The switches offer a variety of hot-swappable media modules and power units to provide even greater flexibility and availability, especially for continuity-critical operations.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 781 0777
Email: info@rjconnect.co.za
www: www.rjconnect.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RJ Connect


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Remote monitoring for CP systems
August 2021, Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
PowerView iREF8 allows businesses to add remote monitoring to existing cathodic protection (CP) systems.

Read more...
Online monitoring of haul trucks
August 2021, SKF South Africa , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
IMx-16 Multilog online monitoring systems on two mobile mining haul trucks at a leading copper mine in Zambia predict critical component failures and allow for planned predictive maintenance procedures to be carried out.

Read more...
Non-contact meter for voltage measurements
August 2021, Comtest , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The new Fluke 377 FC and 378 FC Non-Contact Voltage True-RMS AC/DC Clamp Meters can measure voltage and current simultaneously without touching a live wire.

Read more...
Optimum efficiency at healthcare facilities
Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2021, Comtest , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Comtest solutions to help surpass safety standards with optimum efficiency.

Read more...
Remove water from factory air
Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2021, SMC Corporation South Africa , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
A leading cause of costly downtime and emergency maintenance is water vapour and the resulting condensed water that is trapped in factory compressed air.

Read more...
Mitigating manufacturing downtime with smart services
Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2021, Schneider Electric South Africa , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The reliability of equipment forms a fundamental part of business sustainability, particularly when it comes to production continuity and downtime avoidance.

Read more...
Lubrication oil filtering and monitoring with Hydrasales
July 2021, Hydrasales , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The viscosity of oil in a lubricating system and its impact on bearings if not appropriately filtered, can adversely impact on system performance and even have catastrophic consequences.

Read more...
Five considerations when creating a wastewater machine monitoring plan
July 2021, TANDM Technologies , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
In a water scarce country like South Africa, handling wastewater correctly is not a luxury but an essential service.

Read more...
Mitigate industrial network vulnerabilities
July 2021, RJ Connect , IT in Manufacturing
It must not be forgotten that ignoring common system vulnerabilities in today’s world could put your entire network at risk.

Read more...
Monitored cathodic systems
July 2021, Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Omniflex partners with IEV to bring remotely monitored cathodic protection systems to South East Asia.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved