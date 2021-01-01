Editor's Choice
Flow Measurement & Control



Electronic flow switch with display

August 2021 Flow Measurement & Control

The new model FSD-4 electronic flow switch from WIKA offers full flexibility in monitoring and controlling flow based on the velocities of liquid media. The switch points of the new model can be easily configured via the 3-button operation directly on the instrument, or optionally via IO-Link.

The FSD-4 can output both absolute values in various units and relative flow values, which it displays on the digital indicator. While a flow rate value is assigned to the first switch point, it can be defined at the second switching output whether the switch should toggle at a second flow value, or at a specific temperature value for the medium.

In addition, the FSD-4 can be fitted with an analogue output for flow or temperature values. The wide range of parameterisation options makes the model, with only three basic variants, an economical flow switch for a wide variety of applications and installation situations.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 621 0000
Email: sales.za@wika.com
www: www.wika.co.za
WIKA Instruments


