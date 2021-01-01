Editor's Choice
Make level sensor checks redundant

August 2021 Level Measurement & Control

The Roto-Bin-Dicator PRO is a simple paddlewheel device that monitors the level of dry bulk material. The fail-safe PRO model is unique in that it comes standard with functional diagnostics that detect a unit fault, even when the paddle is buried in material.

Using a magnetic fob and without removing the enclosure cover, check the functionality of the device. No special expertise or training is required. PRO provides undeniable confidence that the unit is functioning. Red and green LED indicators with blink codes identify healthy and fault conditions.

The PRO provides added reliability by employing redundant methods of detection, which monitor shaft rotation as well as motor behaviour, making it more reliable with regards to not missing a reading or creating a false condition.

The unit is a genuine fail-safe level switch, performing self-diagnostics while in and out of material to protect dry bulk inventory. Some other paddlewheel devices can only perform diagnostics when the paddle is not in material.

Diagnostics alone are not uncommon, but the ability to differentiate between faults is. Roto-Bin-Dicator PRO can differentiate faults such as:

• Supply voltage.

• Motor not connected.

• Temperature of the electronics.

• Motor failure.

• Gear train/bearing failure.

• Electronics failure.

A greater range of dry bulk applications are possible, as standard features include multiple sensitivity settings, universal 110/240 V AC or 24/48 V DC input power, up to 25 seconds relay time delay and motor pause, allowing the same unit to be used in different locations and with a variety of dry bulk materials.

A variety of build configurations and seven paddle options include custom length pipe extensions and lags, which are available to extend the PRO into a vessel or move its electronics away from high process temperatures. Extensive process fitting options allow the unit to be placed into new or existing fittings.

The die-cast aluminium enclosure with an IP66 rating, has two cable entries. These facilitate a power cable and an output relay, thus allowing power and control to be separated.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 991 2119
Fax: N/A
Email: robh@drhcomponents.co.za
www: www.drhcomponents.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about DRH Components


Further reading:

Level transmitter for hygienic applications
August 2021, Emerson Automation Solutions , Level Measurement & Control
The Rosemount 1408H Level Transmitter with IO-Link provides accurate, non-contacting measurement to help optimise operations and ensure food safety.

Read more...
Ready for use anywhere
August 2021, Endress+Hauser South Africa , Level Measurement & Control
The first 2-wire loop-powered compact transmitter enters the market.

Read more...
Level switches master viscous substances
July 2021, VEGA Controls SA , Level Measurement & Control
VEGA has developed the new front-flush level switch, Vegapoint 24, especially for use with sticky, viscous or abrasive products.

Read more...
Level sensors shorten the distance from the field to supermarket shelves
August 2021, VEGA Controls SA , Level Measurement & Control
VEGAPULS C 11 ensures fast processing of carrots and onions with reliable measured values.

Read more...
New horizontal float switch
June 2021, ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation , Level Measurement & Control
The R40 LSH now includes devices for point level measurement with features such as floats and reed contacts.

Read more...
Bypass level indicators
June 2021, Instrotech , Level Measurement & Control
Instrotech now offers Kobold’s NBK level indicators for continuous measurement, display and monitoring of liquid levels in above or below-ground tanks.

Read more...
Fit for extreme applications
March 2021, Endress+Hauser South Africa , Level Measurement & Control
The first 2-wire loop-powered compact transmitter enters the market.

Read more...
The Internet of Things is changing logistics
March 2021 , Level Measurement & Control
A focus on application engineering allows Trafo Power Solutions to supply customised dry-type transformers for a range of sectors including renewable energy. “We begin at the proposal stage by engaging ...

Read more...
Radar is the better ultrasonic
February 2021, VEGA Controls SA , Level Measurement & Control
Radar signals are not significantly influenced by changing ambient conditions, which makes them highly reliable and extremely accurate.

Read more...
Reed level transmitter suitable for food applications
November 2020, WIKA Instruments , Level Measurement & Control
WIKA has expanded its range of level transmitters with reed measuring chain by adding the model FLR-F for food applications.

Read more...










