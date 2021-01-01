Make level sensor checks redundant

August 2021 Level Measurement & Control

The Roto-Bin-Dicator PRO is a simple paddlewheel device that monitors the level of dry bulk material. The fail-safe PRO model is unique in that it comes standard with functional diagnostics that detect a unit fault, even when the paddle is buried in material.

Using a magnetic fob and without removing the enclosure cover, check the functionality of the device. No special expertise or training is required. PRO provides undeniable confidence that the unit is functioning. Red and green LED indicators with blink codes identify healthy and fault conditions.

The PRO provides added reliability by employing redundant methods of detection, which monitor shaft rotation as well as motor behaviour, making it more reliable with regards to not missing a reading or creating a false condition.

The unit is a genuine fail-safe level switch, performing self-diagnostics while in and out of material to protect dry bulk inventory. Some other paddlewheel devices can only perform diagnostics when the paddle is not in material.

Diagnostics alone are not uncommon, but the ability to differentiate between faults is. Roto-Bin-Dicator PRO can differentiate faults such as:

• Supply voltage.

• Motor not connected.

• Temperature of the electronics.

• Motor failure.

• Gear train/bearing failure.

• Electronics failure.

A greater range of dry bulk applications are possible, as standard features include multiple sensitivity settings, universal 110/240 V AC or 24/48 V DC input power, up to 25 seconds relay time delay and motor pause, allowing the same unit to be used in different locations and with a variety of dry bulk materials.

A variety of build configurations and seven paddle options include custom length pipe extensions and lags, which are available to extend the PRO into a vessel or move its electronics away from high process temperatures. Extensive process fitting options allow the unit to be placed into new or existing fittings.

The die-cast aluminium enclosure with an IP66 rating, has two cable entries. These facilitate a power cable and an output relay, thus allowing power and control to be separated.

