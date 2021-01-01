Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration



Print this page printer friendly version

Online monitoring of haul trucks

August 2021 Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration

SKF Zambia installed IMx-16 Multilog online monitoring systems on two mobile mining haul trucks at a leading copper mine in Zambia to ensure continuous mining operations by predicting critical component failures and allowing for planned predictive maintenance procedures to be carried out.

The arduous operating environment triggered frequent component failures on the haul trucks causing unexpected breakdowns. The ensuing unscheduled downtime was simply not acceptable as these machines are critical to the mining operation. A monitoring system to manage the health of the trucks was urgently needed and it had to be a remote solution as a manual procedure was not feasible for the mine. Sending technicians out to obtain vibration and temperature readings from critical points on each truck would be counter-productive due to obligatory work stoppages. The mine decided to approach SKF Zambia for a viable solution.

“Once we had concluded our site visits to determine all the critical points on the trucks that would require monitoring, we recommended SKF’s IMx-16 Multilog system to our customer,” states Mel Patel, key account manager at SKF Zambia.

The installation, which was done over a period of two days per truck, included the fitment of vibration and temperature sensors on critical components including the front wheels, wheel bearings, lift pump, brake pump, alternator, drive motor and rear wheel traction motors. The scope of work also required the integration of an hydraulic oil sensor into the IMx-16 system.

The IMx system’s 16 inputs can be configured for both vibration and temperature monitoring. The data is continuously collected by sensors in real-time while the machines are operating, eliminating the need for work stoppages. The Wi-Fi/3G Sim compatible system then automatically forwards the collected vibration and temperature data to SKF’s Remote Diagnostic Centre (RDC) in Johannesburg, for analysis by highly skilled engineers. “When anomalies are detected, the IMx system sends alerts to the end-user’s cellphone or email in real-time,” adds Patel.

Access to structured truck component data point analyses in real-time, coupled with SKF recommendations by expert analysts, enables the mine to plan repair work and carry out the necessary preventative maintenance during scheduled downtime, avoiding potential catastrophic machine failure and all the associated costs.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 821 3500
Fax: +27 11 821 3505
Email: samantha.joubert@skf.com
www: www.skf.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SKF South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Remote monitoring for CP systems
August 2021, Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
PowerView iREF8 allows businesses to add remote monitoring to existing cathodic protection (CP) systems.

Read more...
Monitoring oil and gas pipelines
August 2021, RJ Connect , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Moxa’s MDS-G4020 series offers a modular platform that can be fitted with fibre interfaces to connect pipeline subsystems to a control centre over long distances.

Read more...
Non-contact meter for voltage measurements
August 2021, Comtest , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The new Fluke 377 FC and 378 FC Non-Contact Voltage True-RMS AC/DC Clamp Meters can measure voltage and current simultaneously without touching a live wire.

Read more...
Optimum efficiency at healthcare facilities
Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2021, Comtest , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Comtest solutions to help surpass safety standards with optimum efficiency.

Read more...
Remove water from factory air
Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2021, SMC Corporation South Africa , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
A leading cause of costly downtime and emergency maintenance is water vapour and the resulting condensed water that is trapped in factory compressed air.

Read more...
Mitigating manufacturing downtime with smart services
Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2021, Schneider Electric South Africa , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The reliability of equipment forms a fundamental part of business sustainability, particularly when it comes to production continuity and downtime avoidance.

Read more...
Energy from the power of the moon
Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2021, SKF South Africa , Electrical Power & Protection
Fully integrated holistic power train solution designed by SKF now installed at the Scottish sea.

Read more...
Lubrication oil filtering and monitoring with Hydrasales
July 2021, Hydrasales , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The viscosity of oil in a lubricating system and its impact on bearings if not appropriately filtered, can adversely impact on system performance and even have catastrophic consequences.

Read more...
Five considerations when creating a wastewater machine monitoring plan
July 2021, TANDM Technologies , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
In a water scarce country like South Africa, handling wastewater correctly is not a luxury but an essential service.

Read more...
Monitored cathodic systems
July 2021, Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Omniflex partners with IEV to bring remotely monitored cathodic protection systems to South East Asia.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved