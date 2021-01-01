Editor's Choice
Level Measurement & Control



Level transmitter for hygienic applications

August 2021 Level Measurement & Control

To meet the need for highly accurate and reliable level measurement in hygienic applications, Emerson has developed the Rosemount 1408H Level Transmitter, a non-contacting radar device designed specifically for the food and beverage industry. Dedicated features include a hygienic compact design, fast sweep technology, exceptional radar beam focusing and IO-Link communications, helping manufacturers to optimise the efficiency of their operations, reduce product losses and ensure food safety.

Non-contacting radar is an ideal level measurement technology for applications that require stringent hygienic facilities and equipment. It is virtually maintenance-free, which helps it to ensure long-term reliability, in sharp contrast to legacy technologies. It has a top-down installation that reduces the risk of product loss through leakage and it is unaffected by process conditions such as density, viscosity, temperature and pH. The compact and robust form of the Rosemount 1408H makes it a suitable solution for the small tanks and space-constrained skids commonly used in food and beverage production. The hygienic antenna is flush with the process connection that ensures the removal of process residue during clean-in-place and sterilise-in-place processes and is insensitive to condensation and build-up. The hygienically approved, IP69-rated device has a stainless-steel housing with minimal crevices, which facilitates cleaning.

The Rosemount 1408H uses 80 GHz frequency modulated continuous wave technology on a single electronic chip with embedded smart algorithms. This enables exceptional radar beam focusing, so that internal tank obstructions such as agitators can be avoided and greater measurement accuracy achieved. Fast sweep technology enables the new instrument to collect up to 40 times more information than legacy transmitters. This increases measurement accuracy, enabling manufacturers to reduce the amount of product lost through wastage and reduce production variations.

The IO-Link communication protocol makes it easy to integrate with any automation system. The transmitter provides conventional 4-20 mA switch outputs and digital high-speed communication. It features innovative technology and smart algorithms to ensure installation and commissioning are made easy, saving time and helping ensure trouble-free operation.

For more information contact Emerson Automation Solutions, +27 11 451 3700, emrsouthafrica@emerson.com, www.emerson.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 451 3700
Fax: +27 11 451 3800
Email: devesh.roopnarain@emerson.com
www: www.emerson.com
Articles: More information and articles about Emerson Automation Solutions


