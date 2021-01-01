Flowmeter with IO-Link

The Oniplus-F thermal flow sensor from Honsberg is a device that offers calorimetric measuring principles for applications such as the measurement of flow, speed, temperature and volume of fluid media, without moving parts and on one universal device, instead of three. The uniquely designed screen offers the user a high-resolution display with excellent visibility.
The calorimetric measuring principle makes it practically wear-free and gives users the ability to record media temperature in addition to flow measurement.
Jan Grobler, managing director of GHM Messtechnik, South Africa said, “The Omniplus-F is one of the fastest and most versatile calorimetric flow sensors available, due to the special arrangement of sensors that Honsberg has developed in combination with optimised software algorithms.
“We believe new features such as the integrated IO-link and a newly designed screen that gives real-time data readings make this device unique. The instrument has applications across many industries including water, oil, mining, pharmaceutical and food and beverage.”
Industry 4.0
The integrated IO-Link interface enables the digital transfer of all measurements and other data and the complete parameterisation of the sensor. There are no barriers standing in the way of integration into larger sensor networks. The selection of various process connections offers a solution for practically every installation situation, making the Omniplus-F the right choice for Industry 4.0 applications.
The meter offers a flow measuring range of 2-300 cm/s. The temperature measuring range is -20°C to 120°C. Outputs can be configured for 4-20 mA or 0-10 V and two switches for high/low monitoring conditions are integrated into the sensor. The device has an operating voltage of 18-30 V DC. A rotating multifunction ring enables the flow sensor to be parameterised without a manual or connection to a PC.
“The three measurement variables in a single device, intuitive operation and IO-Link functionality, gives the Omniplus-F device strong industrial qualities, while the unique design makes it extremely user friendly,” concluded Grobler.
