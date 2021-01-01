Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Valves, Actuators & Pump Control



Print this page printer friendly version

Protect your pump and keep it longer

July 2021 Valves, Actuators & Pump Control

In today’s complex and frequently rugged process plant environments, liquid pumps are often over-worked and under-protected from adverse operating conditions. Many pumps run nearly non-stop 24-hours a day over multiple shifts. Poor operating conditions can reduce pump performance, require extra maintenance, shorten their lives and increase costs.

Unexpectedly losing a pump is often an expensive or even a dangerous problem in a chemical plant. The results of a pump failure potentially range from the loss of product in sensitive pharmaceutical batch control applications to damage to other nearby equipment from pressure build-up of material that isn’t moving, or even to safety hazards when a pump fails to shut down and literally burns up in the presence of combustible materials. It really pays to protect and care properly for pumps.

Adverse pump operating conditions

Two of the more common problems that can negatively affect pumps are wet/dry conditions and flow disturbances – both of which are preventable.

Nothing damages a liquid pump faster than the heat built up from dry running conditions, which occurs when liquid stops flowing into the line or the pump. When the liquid isn’t there to provide cooling, the heat can destroy a pump’s bearings. If repair is even possible, it is going to be an expensive proposition. For proper and efficient operation, pumps require a stable upstream flow profile in the pipeline before liquid enters the pump. When elbows, valves or other equipment are installed too close to a pump, these other devices can create swirl and velocity profile distortion in the pipeline. These disturbances can result in excess noise and cavitation, resulting in reduced bearing life.

Wet/dry conditions

Installing a point flow/level switch in a pump’s process loop eliminates the damage caused by a pump running dry. Point flow/level switches are capable of detecting not only a low flow situation, but also detecting a dry running condition. This capability allows the control system or operator to take corrective measures before the bearings of the pumps are overheated and fail. Among the many types of point flow/level switches available is FCI’s FlexSwitch FLT Series, which offers dual alarm capability.

Alarm 1 will detect a low-flow situation, which can be regarded as a pre-warning signal for the control system or operator. The system or operator can then decide to keep the pump running or to shut it down.

Alarm 2 occurs if the feed line to the pump is running dry, which would be an emergency signal to shut down the pump because the bearings now see gas instead of a liquid as a heat transfer medium. In this case, the temperature of the bearings may rise very fast. The flow switch prevents permanent damage to the pump’s bearings.

This flow switch is a dual-function instrument that indicates both flow and temperature, or level and temperature sensing in a single device. Available in either insertion or in-line styles for both pipe and tube installation, a single switch measures and monitors flow or level and temperature simultaneously with excellent accuracy and reliability. Dual 6 A relay outputs are standard and are assignable to flow, level or temperature.

The switch operates over a wide flow range, making it suitable for liquid pump protection. Switch point accuracy of 2% and measurement repeatability of 0,5% of reading ensures accurate, reliable operation. The standard configuration withstands operating temperatures up to 175°C, with optional versions available up to 455°C.

Conclusion

If liquid pumps are an important part of a process, then make the investment to protect them from dry running conditions and flow disturbances. You’ll not only ensure that your pump lasts longer, but you just might improve the efficiency of the process, reduce unnecessary maintenance costs and prevent accidents.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 918 6994
Fax: +27 11 894 1037
Email: info@e-analytics.co.za
www: www.e-analytics.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Elemental Analytics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Locally valves manufactured for tailings pipeline
June 2021 , Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
The AFS manufacturing plant in Benoni is equipped with advanced equipment and is supported by specialists who offer dependable technical support to ensure the optimum safety, efficiency and extended service life of every system.

Read more...
New flange monoblock with shut-off valve
March 2021, WIKA Instruments , Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
WIKA’s new monoblock with flange design integrates a shut-off valve to separate the process from the instrument side.

Read more...
The Stafsjö HX story – greater demand calls for action
February 2021, Valve & Automation , Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
As a knife gate valve supplier, Stafsjö supplies product solutions to realise efficiency and production goals in pulp and paper applications.

Read more...
Drives for solar-powered pump systems
February 2021, Bearing Man Group t/a BMG , Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
BMG advises on how to optimise efficiency and extend the service life of solar-powered pumping systems by selecting the correct drives.

Read more...
Optimise fermentation in alcoholic beverage manufacturing through proper valve selection
February 2021, ASCO , Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Emerson can help select the right fluid automation products to meet all unique requirements.

Read more...
Smart positioners of the future
January 2021, SMC Corporation South Africa , Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
SMC’s new range of Smart Positioners was designed to pair perfectly with a variety of process control valves and actuators.

Read more...
Robust control valve proves itself in the construction materials industry
November 2020, Macsteel Fluid Control , Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Ball sector valves from Schubert & Salzer excel in abrasive slurry applications.

Read more...
Check valve with redundant sealing
September 2020, WIKA Instruments , Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
The new model CV check valve from WIKA is designed for a wide range of applications in the process industry. Its sealing system reliably prevents backflow of liquid and gaseous media.

Read more...
Sustainability through packaging efficiency
August 2020, Valve & Automation , Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
There is probably no other term that has been used and interpreted in recent years in so many ways as the term ‘sustainability’. Originating from forestry, today the principle of sustainability is comprehensively ...

Read more...
Flow switches from Honsberg
August 2020, GHM Messtechnik SA , Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Honsberg has introduced the FF series flow switch that offers a large switching value selection as well as a wide housing spectrum with a valve seat design. Additionally, the FF series is low maintenance, ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved