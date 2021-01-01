Wide range of bonding adhesives available from BI
July 2021
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Leading supplier, Bearings International (BI), carries a wide range of instant and structural bonding adhesives throughout its extensive branch network in South Africa, reports offer marketing manager, Victor Strobel.
The range of instant-bonding adhesives available gives a varied fixture time from two to 50 s. These are versatile and able to bond dissimilar products with a high-strength bond. For structural bonding, two-component adhesives are available that can bond a wide variety of materials such as wood, metals, plastic and glass.
“We have been an authorised distributor of Loctite products from Henkel Adhesives for a long time,” comments Strobel. Loctite is well-known in the industrial and engineering market segments and is often asked for by name or specified by both manufacturers and OEMs. The entire basket of products meets all the needs of BI’s customers, from threadlocking and gasketing to surface treatment and bonding.
Threadlocking and sealing are used in applications where bolts come loose due to constant vibration, such as the bolts in car engines or coupling bolts. Adhesives are used to bond two materials together rapidly, so that parts can be re-used, or to speed up production. Gasketing products are used to seal leaking flanges or to reseal a joint where the gasket has been damaged. These types of applications are common in most factories, automotive repair shops and gearbox installations.
In terms of growth opportunities in the adhesives and sealants sector, most factories and mines in South Africa operate in a harsh climate that takes its toll on moving machinery, meaning that breakdowns are inevitable. BI’s focus on customer service and satisfaction means it aims to be right there with a solution, whenever a customer requires. Loctite has technical support teams and sales representatives countrywide for fast and professional technical support.
For more information contact Bearings International, +27 11 899 0000, info@bearings.co.za, www.bearings.co.za
Further reading:
Lubrication oil filtering and monitoring with Hydrasales
July 2021, Hydrasales
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The viscosity of oil in a lubricating system and its impact on bearings if not appropriately filtered, can adversely impact on system performance and even have catastrophic consequences.
Read more...
Five considerations when creating a wastewater machine monitoring plan
July 2021, TANDM Technologies
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
In a water scarce country like South Africa, handling wastewater correctly is not a luxury but an essential service.
Read more...
Monitored cathodic systems
July 2021, Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Omniflex partners with IEV to bring remotely monitored cathodic protection systems to South East Asia.
Read more...
Industry first for pump testing laboratory
June 2021, Instrotech
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
When a local fire pump test facility needed to eliminate human error from its test procedures, it contacted Instrotech for advice.
Read more...
Advances in pipeline leak detection
June 2021, KROHNE
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The high rate of false alarms in standard pipeline leak detection systems can force system operators to waste labour chasing down problems that do not exist. Fortunately, newer technology provides an alternative.
Read more...
The LinkIQ Cable+Network Tester
June 2021
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
With the launch of the LinkIQ Cable+Network Tester, users are now able to verify cable performance and solve network connectivity issues.
Read more...
Measuring viscosity made easy
June 2021
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Condition monitoring specialists, WearCheck, recently launched a quick, cost-effective viscosity test kit known as the WearCheck Rheo-stick.
Read more...
Kito hoists for safe and stable operation
June 2021
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Becker Mining has secured an order for Kito electric and manual chain hoists and accessories, for a processing plant at a mine in the North West Province.
Read more...
Accurate power quality analysis
June 2021, Comtest
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Fluke range of three-phase power quality loggers gives users fast, easy access to the data they need to make critical power quality and energy decisions in real-time.
Read more...
Temperature calibration application note
June 2021, Comtest
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Here are a few tips and tricks from Fluke to help keep calibration going smoothly.
Read more...