Wide range of bonding adhesives available from BI

July 2021 Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration

Leading supplier, Bearings International (BI), carries a wide range of instant and structural bonding adhesives throughout its extensive branch network in South Africa, reports offer marketing manager, Victor Strobel.

The range of instant-bonding adhesives available gives a varied fixture time from two to 50 s. These are versatile and able to bond dissimilar products with a high-strength bond. For structural bonding, two-component adhesives are available that can bond a wide variety of materials such as wood, metals, plastic and glass.

“We have been an authorised distributor of Loctite products from Henkel Adhesives for a long time,” comments Strobel. Loctite is well-known in the industrial and engineering market segments and is often asked for by name or specified by both manufacturers and OEMs. The entire basket of products meets all the needs of BI’s customers, from threadlocking and gasketing to surface treatment and bonding.

Threadlocking and sealing are used in applications where bolts come loose due to constant vibration, such as the bolts in car engines or coupling bolts. Adhesives are used to bond two materials together rapidly, so that parts can be re-used, or to speed up production. Gasketing products are used to seal leaking flanges or to reseal a joint where the gasket has been damaged. These types of applications are common in most factories, automotive repair shops and gearbox installations.

In terms of growth opportunities in the adhesives and sealants sector, most factories and mines in South Africa operate in a harsh climate that takes its toll on moving machinery, meaning that breakdowns are inevitable. BI’s focus on customer service and satisfaction means it aims to be right there with a solution, whenever a customer requires. Loctite has technical support teams and sales representatives countrywide for fast and professional technical support.

For more information contact Bearings International, +27 11 899 0000 , info@bearings.co.za, www.bearings.co.za





