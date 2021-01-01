ETG hosts second EtherCAT Interoperability Testing Week

July 2021 News

After the first EtherCAT Interoperability Testing Week of the EtherCAT Technology Group (ETG) at the beginning of the year met with a great response, especially in Europe, the second edition of the event was also very well received. During the one-week digital event, developers of EtherCAT devices improved the interoperability of their products online, boosted their development know-how and found an opportunity for interactive knowledge exchange with other participants.

The wide acceptance of EtherCAT is reflected in numerous device implementations worldwide. To ensure that these devices can operate in the field without interference and are fully compatible with each other, ETG offers events several times a year that test and improve the compatibility and interoperability of EtherCAT devices. One such event is the EtherCAT Interoperability Testing Week, whose second virtual edition mainly attracted participants from across the Americas. In addition to several webinar sessions, where registrants were online together to participate in various presentations or Q&A; sessions, for example, there were also one-on-one expert sessions, where device manufacturers could discuss their EtherCAT implementations directly with ETG representatives and clarify open questions regarding development, interoperability and testing.

Dr. Guido Beckmann, EtherCAT expert and chairman of the ETG Technical Committee, summarised the event as follows: “The EtherCAT Interoperability Testing Weeks offer device manufacturers a welcome opportunity to improve the interoperability of their implementation without already having the devices in the field. This approach, which has already been successfully supported in the ETG for years by numerous EtherCAT Plug Fests, can fortunately be continued in Covid-19 times through the intensive exchange with the ETG experts in the online sessions.”

Following the renewed success of the event, there will soon also be EtherCAT Interoperability Testing Weeks in Japan, China and Korea.

For more information contact Christiane Hammel, EtherCAT Technology Group, +49 911 540 56226, press@ethercat.org, www.ethercat.org






