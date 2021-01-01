New B2C online shopping platform for engineering consumables

July 2021 News

BMG’s online shopping platform now encompasses a newly launched E-commerce service, designed especially for consumers, to boost their buying experience of engineering consumables.

“The success of BMG’s B2B online platform has inspired the establishment of a safe and efficient means for consumers to purchase engineering components electronically,” says Darryn Wright, group marketing executive, Engineering Solutions Group (ESG) part of Invicta Holdings Limited. “Our new online facility, which improves access to BMG consumables, forms part of our team’s commitment to meet exact market requirements. Feedback during the Covid-19 pandemic indicates a preference for online procurement, rather than face-to-face shopping.

“Through this user-friendly online platform, consumers like woodwork aficionados, DIY enthusiasts, auto restorers, gardening gurus, farmers and plumbers, can purchase the components they require from the comfort of their computers.

“And like the BMG B2B online portal, our dynamic new B2C platform is simple to navigate and allows consumers to browse the site, select the products they want and then pay by credit-card or EFT. We have partnered with accredited online payment specialists, Pay Gate, to ensure absolute safety of every transaction.”

Products available online include bearings, seals, fasteners and power transmission components, as well hand and power tools, abrasives, spanners, wrenches and sockets. Added to this are electric motors and electronic motion control components.

BMG’s online services offer new and existing customers many benefits, including easy product browsing, selection and ordering; click and collect from the nearest branch or swift delivery.

Although this service is only currently available in South Africa, BMG plans to extend it to neighbouring countries.

