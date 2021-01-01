Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

New B2C online shopping platform for engineering consumables

July 2021 News

BMG’s online shopping platform now encompasses a newly launched E-commerce service, designed especially for consumers, to boost their buying experience of engineering consumables.

“The success of BMG’s B2B online platform has inspired the establishment of a safe and efficient means for consumers to purchase engineering components electronically,” says Darryn Wright, group marketing executive, Engineering Solutions Group (ESG) part of Invicta Holdings Limited. “Our new online facility, which improves access to BMG consumables, forms part of our team’s commitment to meet exact market requirements. Feedback during the Covid-19 pandemic indicates a preference for online procurement, rather than face-to-face shopping.

“Through this user-friendly online platform, consumers like woodwork aficionados, DIY enthusiasts, auto restorers, gardening gurus, farmers and plumbers, can purchase the components they require from the comfort of their computers.

“And like the BMG B2B online portal, our dynamic new B2C platform is simple to navigate and allows consumers to browse the site, select the products they want and then pay by credit-card or EFT. We have partnered with accredited online payment specialists, Pay Gate, to ensure absolute safety of every transaction.”

Products available online include bearings, seals, fasteners and power transmission components, as well hand and power tools, abrasives, spanners, wrenches and sockets. Added to this are electric motors and electronic motion control components.

BMG’s online services offer new and existing customers many benefits, including easy product browsing, selection and ordering; click and collect from the nearest branch or swift delivery.

Although this service is only currently available in South Africa, BMG plans to extend it to neighbouring countries.

For more information contact Darryn Wright, BMG, +27 11 620 1516, darrynw@bmgworld.net, www.bmgworld.net


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 620 1500
Fax: 086 670 3337
Email: customercare@bmgworld.net
www: www.bmgworld.net
Articles: More information and articles about Bearing Man Group t/a BMG


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

From the editor's desk: Is additive manufacturing poised to go mainstream?
March 2021, Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control) , News
As digital manufacturing technology pushes its way further towards the production floor, additive manufacturing (3D printing) is emerging as a viable option to complement the more traditional methods ...

Read more...
Endress+Hauser opens vaccination centre
July 2021, Endress+Hauser South Africa , News
As part of a model project, Endress+Hauser is operating a vaccination centre for employees in Maulburg.

Read more...
IS³ accelerates digital transformation through its AVEVA Select partnership
July 2021, IS³ - Industry Software, Solutions & Support , News
IS³ has announced that it has become the first AVEVA Select partner in the EMEA region, making it the only authorised distributor for AVEVA products in southern Africa.

Read more...
Drives for the chemical sector
July 2021, Bearing Man Group t/a BMG , Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s range of Danfoss electronic, mechanical and intelligent mechatronic devices are designed to optimise automation processes and reduce energy consumption in many sectors, including the chemical industry.  ...

Read more...
Flow Software joins the Eclipse Foundation and Sparkplug Working Group
July 2021 , News
Sparkplug governing body and industry collective welcomes an innovative industrial data analytics and information management software provider to help drive the future of the protocol.

Read more...
IS³ accelerates digital transformation through its AVEVA Select partnership
July 2021, IS³ - Industry Software, Solutions & Support , News
IS³ has announced that it has become the first AVEVA Select partner in the EMEA region, making it the only authorised distributor for AVEVA products in southern Africa.

Read more...
ETG hosts second EtherCAT Interoperability Testing Week
July 2021 , News
After the first EtherCAT Interoperability Testing Week of the EtherCAT Technology Group (ETG) met with a great response, the second event was also very well received.

Read more...
Africa’s economic recovery needs to focus on creating a more resilient continent
July 2021 , News
As a continent, Africa needs to focus on growing its manufacturing capability and lessen its reliance on imports from other regions.

Read more...
SAIMC: From the office of the CEO
July 2021, SAIMC , SAIMC, News
The Identification of Engineering Work that has been in the making since 2000, was eventually gazetted in March this year. People now have roughly three years to comply – depending on your surname. ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Durban branch
July 2021, SAIMC , SAIMC, News
The Durban branch held its latest technology meeting via Zoom on the first Wednesday of June. Bryan Baxter explained the importance of effective cybersecurity for industrial networks – something which ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved