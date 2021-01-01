IS³ accelerates digital transformation through its AVEVA Select partnership

July 2021 News

IS³ - Industry Software Solutions and Support, a business within Digital Industries, has announced that it has become the first AVEVA Select partner in the EMEA region, making it the only authorised distributor for AVEVA products in southern Africa. This also enables IS³ to provide AVEVA’s comprehensive portfolio of industrial software in the southern African region, in addition to being an authorised AVEVA Select Partner.

The AVEVA Select partnership has accelerated the value that IS³ can provide, empowering its customers and partners to optimise engineering, operations and asset performance. A common digital thread across all enterprise pillars is enabling a new level of performance intelligence using bedrock technologies from artificial intelligence, IIoT, big data to the cloud and hybrid solutions.

The specialised engineering suite (inclusive of the entire project lifecycle) assists customers in efficiently delivering capital projects on time and within budget. The operations suite eliminates supply chain value leaks while improving operational efficiency and enhancing collaboration. The asset performance management suite empowers customers and partners to balance operating expenses and risk to optimise performance.

“This agreement enables clients to kindle a cultural shift towards anti-fragility and resilience,” says Dion Govender, CEO, Digital Industries. “It accelerates their digital transformation journeys while ensuring alignment to global and regional marketing trends and technology. Being chosen for the Select Partnership program is not only a testament to the value that IS³ brings to AVEVA, but also signifies the incredible progress that has been made in the reshaping of the industrial automation market.”

“An AVEVA Select partner can leverage the full breadth of our portfolio to empower customers as they double down on their digital strategies,” added Kerry Grimes, head of Global Partners, AVEVA. “Designed for our distributors, the unique AVEVA Select program helps them to optimise on opportunities and support customers to succeed in their digital transition. We are pleased to welcome IS³ to the AVEVA Select family and look forward to developing and capitalising on mutually beneficial growth strategies.”

Credit(s)

IS³ - Industry Software, Solutions & Support





