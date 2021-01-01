Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Motion Control & Drives



Print this page printer friendly version

Drives for the chemical sector

July 2021 Motion Control & Drives

BMG’s range of Danfoss electronic, mechanical and intelligent mechatronic devices are designed to optimise automation processes and reduce energy consumption in many sectors, including the chemical industry.

With the modular Danfoss VLT drive system, which encompasses specific power sizes, features, enclosure classes and fieldbus protocols, each plant can determine what parameters are essential to meet specific industry requirements.

“Danfoss VLT AutomationDrive units effectively reduce operational costs and increase efficiency in any motor-driven chemical plant application, ensuring optimum drive solutions in the commissioning of a new plant, or the conversion of an existing factory,” explains Mick Baugh, Electronics business unit manager, BMG. “This versatile system, available up to a power range of 1,4 MW, is built on a modular design concept and is available as a single module, control cabinet, or a complete drive system, to meet exact requirements. Typical applications include pumps, condenser fans, compressors and extruders, mixers and centrifuges.

VLT AutomationDrive frequency converters can be individually configured with specially coated circuit boards for safe use in harsh ambient conditions and with additional safety functions required in the chemical sector. Safety solutions include the VLT Safe Option MCB 140/MCB 150 and a VLT PTC Thermistor Card to monitor Ex d and Ex e motors.

The frequency converters can also be used to control ATEX-certified, frequency converter-compatible motors, for safe operation in zones 1 and 2 (gas) as well as zones 21 and 22 (dust). With the Danfoss MCB 112 PTC option, users can now implement the required ATEX-certified temperature monitoring directly in the frequency converter.

This system also offers universal residual current monitoring. The external fault current monitoring module reliably detects sudden insulation faults in equipment and also enhances preventative maintenance by detecting gradual insulation deterioration. The pre-configured connection kit enables quick and easy commissioning, with no need to configure monitoring parameters.

The Danfoss chemical module is a specially designed package that provides all the protective devices necessary for the operation of EEx d motors used in this sector.

For more information contact Mick Baugh, BMG, +27 11 620 1538, mickb@bmgworld.net, www.bmgworld.net


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 620 1500
Fax: 086 670 3337
Email: customercare@bmgworld.net
www: www.bmgworld.net
Articles: More information and articles about Bearing Man Group t/a BMG


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

The benefits of mobile robots and cobots
July 2021, Omron Electronics , Motion Control & Drives
Easily configurable production lines will in future consist of collaborative and flexible transport and transfer solutions, tailored to specific production environments.

Read more...
XTS transport system handles demanding packaging applications
July 2021, Beckhoff Automation , Motion Control & Drives
Beckhoff’s intelligent XTS transport system sorts bottles while managing automatic format changeovers.

Read more...
New B2C online shopping platform for engineering consumables
July 2021, Bearing Man Group t/a BMG , News
BMG’s online shopping platform now encompasses a newly launched E-commerce service, designed especially for consumers, to boost their buying experience of engineering consumables.

Read more...
BMG hydraulic solutions for all sectors in KZN
June 2021, Bearing Man Group t/a BMG , News
BMG’s Regional Service Centre in KwaZulu-Natal provides engineering solutions designed to optimise productivity for all customers.

Read more...
BMG’s integrated geared motors for efficiency
June 2021, Bearing Man Group t/a BMG , Motion Control & Drives
An integrated geared unit that combines the recently launched Nord IE5+ synchronous motor and a single-stage helical gear unit offers optimum system efficiency.

Read more...
New motors extend the Sinamics S210 system
June 2021, Siemens Digital Industries , Motion Control & Drives
Siemens has added new servo motors to its proven Sinamics S210 single-cable servo drive system, thereby expanding its range of applications.

Read more...
Power transmission solutions for high productivity in the sugar sector
June 2021, Bearing Man Group t/a BMG , News
BMG plays a critical role in the sugar sector, not only during the operational period of sugar production, but also in off-crop seasons, when maintenance and refurbishment on sugar farms and at mills is essential.

Read more...
BMG’s Hydraforce valves and solutions
April 2021, Bearing Man Group t/a BMG , Pneumatics & Hydraulics
BMG, distributors of the Hydraforce range of proportional valves in southern Africa, works closely with Hydraforce engineers and customers in diverse industries to design and manufacture customised hydraulic ...

Read more...
Why Cobots? From myths to a simpler reality
May 2021, SMC Corporation South Africa , Motion Control & Drives
While robotics led the way for the rapid growth of automation, cobots are the democratisation of robotics technology. They eliminate the cost and complex programming that robots usually require while providing much greater flexibility.

Read more...
Adroit connection to solar powered VSDs
May 2021, Adroit Technologies , Motion Control & Drives
Adroit Connect is a simple and cost-effective solution that allows users to remotely monitor their Mitsubishi solar VSDs, change parameters from anywhere and save unnecessary trips to site.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved