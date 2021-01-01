Drives for the chemical sector

BMG’s range of Danfoss electronic, mechanical and intelligent mechatronic devices are designed to optimise automation processes and reduce energy consumption in many sectors, including the chemical industry.
With the modular Danfoss VLT drive system, which encompasses specific power sizes, features, enclosure classes and fieldbus protocols, each plant can determine what parameters are essential to meet specific industry requirements.
“Danfoss VLT AutomationDrive units effectively reduce operational costs and increase efficiency in any motor-driven chemical plant application, ensuring optimum drive solutions in the commissioning of a new plant, or the conversion of an existing factory,” explains Mick Baugh, Electronics business unit manager, BMG. “This versatile system, available up to a power range of 1,4 MW, is built on a modular design concept and is available as a single module, control cabinet, or a complete drive system, to meet exact requirements. Typical applications include pumps, condenser fans, compressors and extruders, mixers and centrifuges.
VLT AutomationDrive frequency converters can be individually configured with specially coated circuit boards for safe use in harsh ambient conditions and with additional safety functions required in the chemical sector. Safety solutions include the VLT Safe Option MCB 140/MCB 150 and a VLT PTC Thermistor Card to monitor Ex d and Ex e motors.
The frequency converters can also be used to control ATEX-certified, frequency converter-compatible motors, for safe operation in zones 1 and 2 (gas) as well as zones 21 and 22 (dust). With the Danfoss MCB 112 PTC option, users can now implement the required ATEX-certified temperature monitoring directly in the frequency converter.
This system also offers universal residual current monitoring. The external fault current monitoring module reliably detects sudden insulation faults in equipment and also enhances preventative maintenance by detecting gradual insulation deterioration. The pre-configured connection kit enables quick and easy commissioning, with no need to configure monitoring parameters.
The Danfoss chemical module is a specially designed package that provides all the protective devices necessary for the operation of EEx d motors used in this sector.
The benefits of mobile robots and cobots July 2021, Omron Electronics
, Motion Control & Drives
Easily configurable production lines will in future consist of collaborative and flexible transport and transfer solutions, tailored to specific production environments.
Read more...BMG’s Hydraforce valves and solutions April 2021, Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
, Pneumatics & Hydraulics
BMG, distributors of the Hydraforce range of proportional valves in southern Africa, works closely with Hydraforce engineers and customers in diverse industries to design and manufacture customised hydraulic ...
Read more...Why Cobots? From myths to a simpler reality May 2021, SMC Corporation South Africa
, Motion Control & Drives
While robotics led the way for the rapid growth of automation, cobots are the democratisation of robotics technology. They eliminate the cost and complex programming that robots usually require while providing much greater flexibility.
Read more...Adroit connection to solar powered VSDs May 2021, Adroit Technologies
, Motion Control & Drives
Adroit Connect is a simple and cost-effective solution that allows users to remotely monitor their Mitsubishi solar VSDs, change parameters from anywhere and save unnecessary trips to site.