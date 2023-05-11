Africa Automation Technology Fair postponed to 9-11 May. Virtual Connect! launched

May 2021 News

Following feedback gathered from in-depth exhibitor and visitor surveys and close collaboration with industry stakeholders, the Africa Automation Technology Fair (AATF) has made the decision to postpone the September 2021 in-person event and reschedule it for 9-11 May 2023.

In response to the automation industry’s request to connect and come together in 2021, Reed Exhibitions Africa has created Virtual Connect!, which will take place in September 2021 and again in 2022.

Virtual Connect! will allow for both African and international industry decision makers and exhibitors to have dedicated and focused meetings, while gaining insights through critical industry content throughout the three-day event.

“Transparency with industry stakeholders is extremely important to us, and as a result of our ongoing discussions with these stakeholders, we have collectively decided to postpone the AATF live event until May 2023, but we are very proud to be able to launch Virtual Connect! as a key opportunity for the industry at large to come together, virtually,” said Carol Weaving, managing director of Reed Exhibitions Africa.

Johan Maartens, CEO of the SAIMC (Society for Automation Instrumentation Mechatronics and Control), said: “The decision to postpone is absolutely the right one, while COVID is still very much a reality in South Africa. The SAIMC is very enthusiastic about showcasing our ever growing and evolving industry at the live event in 2023 and looking forward to engaging with the industry virtually through content, podcasts and great virtual showcases in September.”

“We are truly thankful for our industry partners, who openly and robustly discuss what the industry’s objectives are and how best the Africa Automation Technology Fair can serve those,” concludes Chardonnay Marchesi, portfolio director for Africa Automation Technology Fair, “and we look forward to seeing the industry connect virtually in September.”

For more information contact Evashnee Naidu, Reed Exhibitions, +27 11 548 8300 , evashnee.naidu@reedexpoafrica.co.za, www.africaautomationtechnologyfair.com

Credit(s)

Reed Exhibitions





