Adroit connection to solar powered VSDs

May 2021 Motion Control & Drives

Mitsubishi Electric solar variable speed drives are manufactured under the guidelines of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) and are embedded with the most advanced innovations in the industry. They are produced in state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and comply with all major quality standards. The focus is on features like easy installation, low maintenance, simplicity and reliability.

Mitsubishi Electric has developed solar power operated variable speed drives that are more efficient, compact in size and easy to maintain with simple operational functions and built-in application-specific features.

Adroit Connect adds remote monitoring and control

In today’s world of remote work, it is important that businesses adjust to the new normal and give their employees the technology they need to get things done from anywhere.

Adroit Connect is a simple and cost-effective solution that allows users to remotely monitor their Mitsubishi solar VSDs, change parameters from anywhere and save unnecessary trips to site.

Using Adroit Technologies’ ultra-intuitive Adroit Connect modems allows seamless connection and integration with the Mitsubishi solar drives, using the Modbus serial protocol. This gives users the power to monitor and access their VSDs from an online portal via PC or mobile device. The powerful 2G modem can connect to almost anywhere and everywhere in South Africa.

Customers have a choice of using the standard app that runs on a mobile device, which gives a fixed view of the VSD and allows some degree of control. Alternatively, it is possible to integrate the drive into Adroit SCADA and build a custom view, or use the standard object.

The Adroit Connect modem connects directly to Adroit SCADA with a special driver that was developed for the purpose of monitoring VSDs. The modem works on the following drives: FR-E800 Serial Version, FR-CS80 and FR-D700. When using either the FR-A800 or FR-F800 VSD, a serial communication module is required.

The Cloud Portal platform connects and integrates seamlessly with the Adroit Connect modems, so monitoring can begin right away. All data transmitted or stored data is encrypted and can only be viewed with secure login credentials. Thanks to Microsoft Azure’s state-of-the-art security capabilities, data can be safely stored and protected from threats. Adroit prides itself on the user-friendly Cloud Portal, even for the less tech-savvy. This ensures that all users can easily access the data they need quickly and without hassles.


