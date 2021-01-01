UIC has relocated

The new premises are in the same area at:

After 46 years at its current premises, UIC has moved. Director, Guy Watkins, remarked that COVID-19 led the company to regroup and consolidate operations, making it leaner and more efficient, adding that with a surplus of space, moving made a lot of sense.

