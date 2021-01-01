UIC has relocated
May 2021
News
After 46 years at its current premises, UIC has moved. Director, Guy Watkins, remarked that COVID-19 led the company to regroup and consolidate operations, making it leaner and more efficient, adding that with a surplus of space, moving made a lot of sense.
The new premises are in the same area at:
Unit 32, Jacobs Industrial Park, Cnr 166 Bluff and Paisley Roads, Jacobs.
The phone number remains +27 31 468 2561.
For more information contact Guy Watkins, UIC Control & Automation, +27 31 468 2561, guyw@uic.co.za, www.uic.co.za
