High-temperature pyrometer with Bluetooth

Raytek has added Bluetooth capability to the Raynger 3i Plus handheld pyrometer. The Raytek 3i Plus mobile app is designed to run on smartphones, tablet computers and other mobile devices. The app requires the support of the iOS1 mobile operating system 7.0 or higher and is available free of charge from the App Store by searching for its name, and install the app on your mobile device.
After enabling Bluetooth on the instrument, the user can find the instrument on the mobile device. Use the Raynger 3i Plus mobile app to monitor real-time temperature changes, download basic test data and profile with photographs. Data can also be e-mailed in .csv format and R&C; Instrumentation has obtained ICASA Type approval for the Bluetooth function.
Raynger 3i Plus key features include:
• Rugged design reducing risk of damage (withstands 1 m drop).
• Dual laser and scope sighting options for fast and simple target aiming.
• Red Dot sighting technology for accurate targeting against ‘red hot’ backgrounds.
• ‘Red Nose’ heat resistant warning-detector and alarm.
• High optical resolution ensures accurate temperature readings at longer distances.
• Raytek DataTemp Windows PC software, which supports real-time communication.
• Mini USB port adaptor.
The instrument is designed in accordance with industry standards to meet process performance requirements in hot environments for target temperatures of 400-3000°C, with exceptional accuracy. This is ideal for use in high-temperature industrial applications, such as iron and steel refining, foundry and processing operations, ceramics, semiconductors and chemical and petrochemical furnaces, as well as heat treatment and power plants. It is a robust solution for improving process quality and productivity, resulting in improved overall business performance.
Each thermometer includes: Raytek DataTemp Windows PC software, which supports real-time communication, data storage, graphing and analysis; lithium-ion battery; carrying case; mini USB port adaptor; mini USB-to-jack converter for charging battery separately; and an operator’s manual.
