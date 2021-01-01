Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Temperature Measurement



Print this page printer friendly version

Temperature and humidity monitoring for vaccine rollouts

May 2021 Temperature Measurement

Being well-reputed for its anti-retroviral drug trials, it is no surprise that the University of Kwazulu-Natal (UKZN) has been entrusted with the storage and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in South Africa. Ian Loudon, international sales and marketing manager at remote monitoring specialists, Omniflex, discusses how temperature and humidity monitoring is vital in applications where small fluctuations could compromise critical assets.

Unfavourable laboratory temperatures threaten the integrity of valuable research materials, which could be costly and time consuming to fix. As South Africa’s Medical Research Council (MRC) races to immunise its population, it has become clear that remotely monitoring conditions in a facility is the most convenient and cost-effective way to protect assets.

In partnership with CAPRISA, five UKZN research sites are playing an integral role in South Africa’s vaccine rollout. The vaccines must be stored in -20°C freezers as part of the preparation process, before being transferred into 2-8°C fridges prior to being administered. Local regulatory authorities require each facility to be monitored to prevent temperature deviations compromising the efficacy of the vaccines.

Replacing obsolete systems

Monitoring of operating temperatures in dry storage facilities, fridges and nitrogen freezers across UKZN sites was previously carried out manually. Visual inspections were required, with a staff member recording data on a clip board or spreadsheet, placing unnecessary burdens on staff to manage the facilities as well as fulfilling their normal responsibilities. Omniflex’s Data2Deskop service motto ‘Measure, Manage, Save’ attracted the attention of management.

Since manually recorded data can only reflect the conditions at the time of reading and cannot immediately identify problems that arise between recording intervals, these protocols are impractical. Furthermore, temperature fluctuations occurring when a laboratory is unmanned could compromise valuable assets. In a worst-case scenario, research materials may deteriorate to the point they cannot be used by the time storage temperature issues have been identified and addressed.

With nation-wide vaccine distribution being the only way out of the pandemic, losing assets to poor monitoring protocols is simply not an option. Therefore, UKZN and other CAPRISA partners, like the Aurum Institute in Johannesburg, engaged Omniflex to provide remote temperature and humidity monitoring solutions.

Learning the tools of the trade

Like the setup provided for Oxford University during its 2020 vaccine trials, plug-in sensors have been placed inside the UKZN fridges and freezers for continuous data recording. These sensors are then networked to the cloud and send out SMS or email alerts in real-time in the event of abnormal temperature variation. For example, if the fridges storing vaccines have ruptured seals, it will likely affect the internal temperature. The relevant personnel will be alerted timeously to ensure appropriate and efficient action is taken.

This technology is more cost-effective and efficient than manual equipment monitoring and it operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. A crucial issue is compliance to FDA 21 CFR Part 11, which suggests any manual recordings could be manipulated. With remote temperature monitoring, data can be collected automatically, free from manipulation and can capture any errors.

However, the monitoring system alone does not comply with the FDA regulations on Good Laboratory Practice and is integrated into the Standard Operating Procedures of the facility. To be fully compliant, UKZN required a centralised cloud-based system for admin staff to review the archived chronology of operating parameters. Omniflex was able to meet these requirements by installing its Data2Desktop system across the key sites storing vaccines for distribution.

Running on GSM services, Data2Desktop records system data that can subsequently be accessed through standard web browsers with designated logins for auditing or post-event analysis. This repository can act as assurance to health officials that the coronavirus vaccine is being stored and distributed correctly. Reporting and alerts are fully automated using emails and SMS to keep management informed 24/7/365.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 31 207 7466
Fax: +27 31 208 2058
Email: sales@omniflex.com
www: www.omniflex.com
Articles: More information and articles about Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Automated cold chain monitoring
March 2021 , Temperature Measurement
Smart, connected and automated temperature monitoring at every point helps logistics companies proactively ensure their cold chain is never broken and goods arrive in prime condition for use and sale.

Read more...
Accuracy of infrared temperature measurement
March 2021, R&C Instrumentation , Temperature Measurement
Infrared (IR) thermometers have the ability to measure temperature without coming into physical contact with a particular product.

Read more...
Remote monitoring of temperature in cryopreservation facilities
March 2021, Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists , Industrial Wireless
When the Medical Research Council needed to upgrade sixteen of its facilities to monitor temperature and humidity levels in its -80°C sample storage area, it engaged Omniflex to find a solution.

Read more...
Battery powered digital temperature gauges
March 2021, Instrotech , Temperature Measurement
hese gauges offer a wide range of industrial and analytical possibilities for applications where high accuracy and clear indication are required.

Read more...
A tailored way to stay up to date
April 2021, Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists , News, Electrical Power & Protection
Remote monitoring specialist relaunches its highly anticipated newsletter.

Read more...
Protecting hazardous areas from corrosion
April 2021, Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists , IS & Ex
Omniflex has gained IECEx certification to manufacture intrinsically safe electrical equipment for the global market, supplementing its existing hazardous area equipment approvals.

Read more...
Automotive paint cure – a formidable task
April 2021, R&C Instrumentation , Temperature Measurement
To provide protection to the car body, a series of coatings is applied to the raw substrate and in turn thermally cured. Accurate control of the thermal process is critical to the performance of the coating both cosmetically and physically.

Read more...
Compact thermal profiling system for monoblock packaging
February 2021, R&C Instrumentation , Temperature Measurement
Manufacturers can now optimise their oven settings and ensure that every product experiences the specified time at temperature.

Read more...
Keep our bridges standing
February 2021, Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Omniflex’s iGAL galvanic CP monitor is battery powered and so can be installed quickly and easily. It is as simple as connecting up the anodes, reference electrode half-cells, and switching it on.

Read more...
Pyrometers for industry
January 2021, Mecosa , Temperature Measurement
Pyrometers are instruments that detect infrared radiation of objects to determine the temperature without making contact with the process or surface being measured.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved