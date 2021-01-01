Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Pressure Measurement & Control



Print this page printer friendly version

High-performance precision manometers

May 2021 Pressure Measurement & Control

Manometers offer many benefits for engineers and technicians who need to measure and monitor pressure, but critical elements such as high accuracy, high precision and ease of use, play a large role in their selection of the best-for-application manometer. This is where Greisinger’s constant investment into design and development puts them in a leading position in terms of the manufacture and supply of state-of-the-art handheld precision manometers.

Greisinger, part of the GHM Group of Companies, recently launched its new handheld and fine handheld manometers, namely the G 1107 (fine) and G 1113 series, both of which offer fast performance and high accuracy with high resolution and position independency when measuring differential and relative pressure. The two manometer models offer universal port technology, above-average battery life and robust housing with a practical and user-friendly design.

High performance

These new manometers offer fast and reliable measurement through ease of use, enabling time savings to be achieved. Their smooth display screens make measurement activities a safe and comfortable function, irrespective of position. The extremely high resolution of 0.1 Pa (G 1107) gives efficient testing in a practical and compact housing suitable for all applications and featuring a universal port connection technology. In addition to the new features, the new instruments also offer many connection possibilities.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 902 0158
Fax: +27 11 902 0156
Email: info@ghm-sa.co.za
www: www.ghm-sa.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about GHM Messtechnik SA


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Diaphragm seal systems with Tri-Clamp
April 2021, WIKA Instruments , Pressure Measurement & Control
In sanitary applications, diaphragm seal systems ensure a safe and precise monitoring of the process pressure. WIKA therefore also offers welded units of diaphragm seal and measuring instrument with Tri-Clamp ...

Read more...
Handheld manometers with precision
March 2021, GHM Messtechnik SA , Pressure Measurement & Control
Greisinger recently launched its new handheld and fine handheld manometers, namely the G 1107 (fine) and G 1113 series, both of which offer fast performance and high accuracy.

Read more...
Pressure sensors for complete systems
March 2021, Instrotech , Pressure Measurement & Control
There are often great benefits to optimising pressure sensors specifically for use and integration into higher-level complete systems.

Read more...
Precision pressure transmitter
April 2021, ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation , Pressure Measurement & Control
The Jumo Taros S47 P is used for acquiring relative and absolute pressures in liquid and gaseous media.

Read more...
Connect your pressure measurement
April 2021, Endress+Hauser South Africa , Pressure Measurement & Control
Improved process safety and productivity with Endress+Hauser’s new Cerabar and Deltabar.

Read more...
Keeping the clean room more than clean
January 2021, GHM Messtechnik SA , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The Delta OHM HD50CR multi-functional clean room logger/transmitter device offers the user highly accurate clean room monitoring and documentation for quality purposes.

Read more...
Highest energy efficiency reduces operating costs
November 2020, WIKA Instruments , Pressure Measurement & Control
Pressure loss is synonymous with higher energy costs that must be spent for normal operation.

Read more...
Top-quality drinking water through ozone treatment
January 2021, VEGA Controls SA , Pressure Measurement & Control
Vega’s pressure transducers make an important contribution to the continuous processing of top-quality drinking water.

Read more...
Robust needle valve for high-pressure applications
January 2021, WIKA Instruments , Pressure Measurement & Control
WIKA has supplemented its portfolio of shut-off valves with the model HPNV high-pressure needle valve.

Read more...
Simple to use HVAC transmitters and hygrostats
October 2020, GHM Messtechnik SA , Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
The HVAC40 Thermo-Hygro transmitter from Delta OHM ensures an environmentally friendly workplace, cleanroom operation or storage space for specialised products.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved