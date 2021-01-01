High-performance precision manometers

Manometers offer many benefits for engineers and technicians who need to measure and monitor pressure, but critical elements such as high accuracy, high precision and ease of use, play a large role in their selection of the best-for-application manometer. This is where Greisinger’s constant investment into design and development puts them in a leading position in terms of the manufacture and supply of state-of-the-art handheld precision manometers.
Greisinger, part of the GHM Group of Companies, recently launched its new handheld and fine handheld manometers, namely the G 1107 (fine) and G 1113 series, both of which offer fast performance and high accuracy with high resolution and position independency when measuring differential and relative pressure. The two manometer models offer universal port technology, above-average battery life and robust housing with a practical and user-friendly design.
High performance
These new manometers offer fast and reliable measurement through ease of use, enabling time savings to be achieved. Their smooth display screens make measurement activities a safe and comfortable function, irrespective of position. The extremely high resolution of 0.1 Pa (G 1107) gives efficient testing in a practical and compact housing suitable for all applications and featuring a universal port connection technology. In addition to the new features, the new instruments also offer many connection possibilities.
