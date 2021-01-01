Comtest to represent Netscout

April 2021 News

Comtest has announced that it now represents Netscout Systems, assuring digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance and security. Netscout’s market and technology leadership stem from combining patented smart data technology with smart analytics and is deployed across all market verticals ranging from industrial to telecommunications to military to healthcare.

Netscout provides the realtime, pervasive visibility and insights customers need to accelerate and secure their digital transformation. Its unique approach transforms the way organisations plan, deliver, integrate, test and deploy services and applications.

Test Optimization is Netscout’s market leading Test & Measurement business unit and provides support for today’s high-performance test laboratories in their demand for agile automation and infrastructure management. It includes support for all types of media and network testing including functional testing, load testing, regression testing, conformance testing and production network testing.

nGenius service assurance solutions provide realtime, contextual analysis of service, network and application performance. Arbor security solutions protect against DDoS attacks that threaten availability, and advanced threats that infiltrate networks to steal critical business assets. Netscout’s approach transforms the way organisations plan, deliver, integrate, test and deploy services and applications.

For more information contact Comtest, +27 10 595 1821, sales@comtest.co.za, www.comtest.co.za

Credit(s)

