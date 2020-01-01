EtherCAT Technology Group (ETG) celebrates successful defence of America's Cup with Emirates Team New Zealand
March 2021
News
In an exciting finale off Auckland, New Zealand, ETG member Emirates Team New Zealand (ETNZ) claimed its 7th victory over challenger Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli, successfully defending the world's oldest sporting trophy, the America’s Cup.
The races featured a spectacular new class of boat that can reach over 100 km/h on or above the water thanks to canting hydrofoils with highly dynamic controllable flaps. The foils are moved hydraulically and, like many other functions on board, are controlled via EtherCAT. EtherCAT was chosen by ETNZ as the central bus system on board to achieve extremely fast response times. The team also appreciates the flexibility to integrate other systems into the EtherCAT network via gateways.
Emirates Team New Zealand has been an active member of ETG since 2016 and recently supported the organization by hosting an EtherCAT seminar at their stunning team headquarters in the port of Auckland last year.
For more information contact Christiane Hammel, EtherCAT Technology Group, +49 911 540 56226, press@ethercat.org, www.ethercat.org
