How to calculate an intrinsically safe loop approval
March 2021
IS & Ex
Gary Friend, sales director Extech Safetu Systems, has revised and updated his highly popular three-part article on intrinsically safe loop approval calculations, which appeared in past editions of South African Instrumentation and Control. This latest complete version includes the impact of using Ex ic (Zone 2) and gas group on cable lengths.
About the author: Gary Friend graduated with BSc Eng in 1990 in South Africa. He moved to the UK in 1992 and worked at MTL Instruments (Now Eaton MTL) for 11 years from 1995 to 2006 in various technical roles. He now manages (since 2006) Extech Safety Systems in South Africa.
Tube connector for Ex areas May 2020, Parker Hannifin - Sales Company South Africa
, IS & Ex
Parker Hannifin has extended its Phastite permanent instrumentation connection range, which is now available in a number of corrosion-resistant alloys (CRAs), including Alloy 825, 625 and Super Duplex, ...
Read more...SMC’s static removal solutions November 2020, SMC Corporation South Africa
, IS & Ex
Around the world, SMC Corporation has a long history in assisting customers in several industries with pneumatic solutions and components. Perhaps less well known in South Africa is the SMC ioniser range, ...
Read more...Safety technology with ifm January 2021, ifm - South Africa
, IS & Ex
The ifm safety product range includes electro-sensitive protective equipment (ESPE), door switches, actuators and control systems.