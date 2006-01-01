How to calculate an intrinsically safe loop approval

March 2021 IS & Ex

Gary Friend, sales director Extech Safetu Systems, has revised and updated his highly popular three-part article on intrinsically safe loop approval calculations, which appeared in past editions of South African Instrumentation and Control. This latest complete version includes the impact of using Ex ic (Zone 2) and gas group on cable lengths.

About the author: Gary Friend graduated with BSc Eng in 1990 in South Africa. He moved to the UK in 1992 and worked at MTL Instruments (Now Eaton MTL) for 11 years from 1995 to 2006 in various technical roles. He now manages (since 2006) Extech Safety Systems in South Africa.

Interested readers can download the article in PDF form at instrumentation.co.za/ex/EI&C89.pdf

For more information contact Gary Friend, Extech Safety Systems, +27 11 791 6000, sales@extech.co.za, www.extech.co.za

Credit(s)

Extech Safety Systems





