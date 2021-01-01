Extensive range of test instruments from RS Components
March 2021
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
RS Components now stocks an extensive range of RS PRO handheld test and measurement instruments for engineers and technicians. The range includes devices that allow accurate and ergonomic measurements and calibration, including handheld multimeters, clamp meters and voltage indicators, and all the necessary accessories.
For access to awkward and hard to reach areas, the RS PRO Flexible Clamp Meter features a flexible coil which snakes around obstructions with ease. It also means that the technician can take a reading from a wire without touching it, which is safer and more convenient than other methods. The instrument has a built-in data logger that can measure AC current with a high degree of accuracy between 0,5 A and 3000 A. Measured data can be transferred in real time to a laptop via Bluetooth. The large backlit LCD makes measurements easy to read, even in poorly lit environments. The meter complies with EN61010-1, EN61010-2-032 and EN61326-1 safety standards and meets the overvoltage Cat III and Cat IV requirements. It comes with two AAA batteries, application software, and a carry case.
The RS PRO handheld T&M; instrument range also includes the RS PRO insulation tester to help technicians ensure the wiring insulation is safe and remains undamaged after electrical work has been completed. The RS PRO RS14 digital multimeter is a useful instrument for measuring capacitance, voltage, electrical current and resistance, and features a diode and continuity check. Designed especially for HVAC engineers, the RS PRO HVAC multimeter features true RMS measurements and connects via Bluetooth to the RS PRO Connect app.
All products and equipment have been through high-calibre compliance and quality testing to assure quality, durability and consistency, and come with the RS PRO Seal of Approval.
SICK Automation introduces berm monitoring system February 2021, SICK Automation Southern Africa
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The SICK Advanced Object Detection LiDAR System (AOS LiDAR) offers high reliability for outdoor applications.
Read more...Wireless machine monitoring February 2021, SKF South Africa
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The SKF Enlight Collect monitoring system combines SKF’s knowledge in machine health monitoring with LumenRadio’s patented network technology.
Read more...See sound and locate invisible threats February 2021, Comtest
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Fluke’s new ii910 precision acoustic imager detects corona, partial discharge and gas, steam and compressed air leaks, which can all hurt production uptime.
Read more...Keep our bridges standing February 2021, Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Omniflex’s iGAL galvanic CP monitor is battery powered and so can be installed quickly and easily. It is as simple as connecting up the anodes, reference electrode half-cells, and switching it on.
Read more...Crusher gap measurement February 2021
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Developed by Mintap, based in Perth, Western Australia, the Closed Side Setting (CSS) measurement device – the C-Gap – is now available through South African-based Control Systems Rustenburg. C-Gap offers ...
Read more...Keeping the clean room more than clean January 2021, GHM Messtechnik SA
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The Delta OHM HD50CR multi-functional clean room logger/transmitter device offers the user highly accurate clean room monitoring and documentation for quality purposes.
Read more...Machine health monitoring January 2021, SKF South Africa
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The SKF Enlight Collect monitoring system combines SKF’s knowledge in machine health monitoring with LumenRadio’s patented network technology.
Read more...Acoustic imager detects partial discharge November 2020, Comtest
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Fluke’s new ii910 Precision Acoustic Imager detects corona, partial discharge and gas, steam and compressed air leaks that can hurt both production uptime and the bottom line.