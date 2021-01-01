Editor's Choice
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control



New flange monoblock with shut-off valve

March 2021

WIKA’s new monoblock with flange connection has been designed for applications in the process industry. The compact design integrates a shut-off valve to separate the process from the instrument side.

The one-piece construction and the double sealing (metal and plastic), tested in accordance with BS6755/ISO 5208 leakage rate A, give the compact instrument the greatest possible safety. Its high-quality manufacture ensures smooth handling, even at high process pressures. The model IBF1 can be fitted with either a ball valve or needle valve.

The new instrumentation valve complements the existing monoblock portfolio which includes the models IBF2 (block and bleed) and IBF3 (double block and bleed). On request, WIKA supplies a customer-specific assembly of measuring instrument and monoblock (‘instrument hook-up’), ready for operation and leak-tested. All IBF models can also be fitted on level indicators and differential pressure measuring instruments for level measurement.


Tel: +27 11 621 0000
Email: sales.za@wika.com
www: www.wika.co.za
