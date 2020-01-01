Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


IS & Ex



Print this page printer friendly version

Enterprise mobility for hazardous areas

March 2021 IS & Ex

There is a high demand in the industry to use mobile electronic devices such as smartphones and tablets, which makes the selection of the right mobile solution decisive for successful use. Especially companies with workers in potentially explosive areas have special requirements for devices, therefore mobile solutions used here must be designed specifically for the hazardous area and meet particularly high safety requirements for the protection of users and equipment. Furthermore, easy integration into the digital infrastructure is a must and the devices should make processes more efficient.

With the Android Enterprise Recommended standard, Google wants to simplify the search for the right mobile solutions by providing a list of verified devices and services. These solutions meet the highest standards for intensive industrial use and have been tested by Google. As the first device certified for Zone 1/21, the new smartphone Smart-Ex 02, of the Pepperl+Fuchs brand ecom, meets the demanding Android Enterprise Recommended verification by Google.

Android Enterprise Recommended offers consistent, easy deployment and management of mobile solutions through hardware and operating system support, guaranteed Android upgrades and regular security patches. Additionally, a service commitment from the manufacturer for an extended, future-proof lifecycle adds investment security. Also, the quality control of the Smart-Ex 02 and the worldwide support of Pepperl+Fuchs ensure safety during operation.

Easy setup and quick deployment

Android zero-touch enrolment helps make it easy to set up and deploy corporate mobile devices. The intrinsically safe Smart-Ex 02 smartphone and the Ex-Handy 10 support zero-touch enrolment and 21 different LTE frequency bands. Global Ex certifications like ATEX, IECEx and NEC enable rollouts in almost all countries. Staging, management and real-time monitoring of the Smart-Ex 02 and Ex-Handy 10 can also be carried out via ecom’s new digital products and services. They combine automated staging in device manufacturing, mobile device management and device analytics.

Performance even under extreme conditions

Designed for a temperature range from -20°C to 60°C, the Smart-Ex 02 can also be used under the majority of extreme conditions. Shock and scratch-resistant gorilla glass also gives the smartphone display maximum resistance, while even in direct sunlight, users can still easily read the display. A strong battery provides power for 24-hour operation in industrial plants.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 430 0250
Fax: 086 756 8741
Email: info@za.pepperl-fuchs.com
www: www.pepperl-fuchs.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Pepperl+Fuchs


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Tube connector for Ex areas
May 2020, Parker Hannifin - Sales Company South Africa , IS & Ex
Parker Hannifin has extended its Phastite permanent instrumentation connection range, which is now available in a number of corrosion-resistant alloys (CRAs), including Alloy 825, 625 and Super Duplex, ...

Read more...
Functional safety with switches
February 2021, WIKA Instruments , IS & Ex
WIKA switches have been issued SIL approval due to their proven operational reliability.

Read more...
Monitoring using light section sensors from Pepperl+Fuchs
February 2021, Pepperl+Fuchs , Sensors & Transducers
Light section sensors work on the principle of triangulation, using a projected laser line to detect height profiles and edge contours with high precision.

Read more...
Driver assistance for collision avoidance
January 2021, SICK Automation Southern Africa , IS & Ex
SICK Automation’s Visionary-B CV 3D driver assistance system delivers real-time imagery with optical and acoustic warning signals.

Read more...
Light section sensors for many applications
January 2021, Pepperl+Fuchs , Sensors & Transducers
Light section sensors work on the principle of triangulation, using a projected laser line to detect height profiles and edge contours with high precision.

Read more...
SMC’s static removal solutions
November 2020, SMC Corporation South Africa , IS & Ex
Around the world, SMC Corporation has a long history in assisting customers in several industries with pneumatic solutions and components. Perhaps less well known in South Africa is the SMC ioniser range, ...

Read more...
Pepperl+Fuchs continues Its Digital Event Series and invites you to its second Online Summit
October 2020, Pepperl+Fuchs , News
Pepperl+Fuchs invites you to its second Online Summit: register now, free of charge, to gain access to this fully digital event, which will be held from 17-19 November.

Read more...
Integrated sensor solution for many applications
November 2020, Pepperl+Fuchs , Sensors & Transducers
The line triangulation method is a frequently underestimated sensing mode for monitoring presence, completeness, position, and similar tasks.

Read more...
Retrofit your vehicles with collision protection
November 2020, ifm - South Africa , IS & Ex
The camera-based anti-collision system from ifm automatically detects persons and obstacles in the rear area of the vehicle, warns the driver, and stops the vehicle if necessary.

Read more...
3D multi-layer scanner
November 2020, Pepperl+Fuchs , Sensors & Transducers
Pepperl+Fuchs has developed the R2300 multi-layer scanner, a 3D LiDAR sensor for travel path and rear-area monitoring.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved