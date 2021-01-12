Hitachi ABB Power Grids expands Egypt’s grid transmission capacity

March 2021 News

Hitachi ABB Power Grids will provide the state-owned Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC) with high-performance grid stabilisation technology to help improve power quality and expand transmission capacity in the strategic Owainat development area in southwest Egypt, where desert wasteland is being reclaimed for agricultural use. This strategic project will provide EETC with a fully engineered solution based on a 200 MVA static synchronous compensator to be connected to the existing 220 kV Owainat substation, thus enabling grid expansion and providing more power for rural development and a rapidly increasing population.

Hitachi ABB Power Grids’ technology and engineering capabilities will help the country reclaim untapped land in the vast Western Desert, where projects are underway to sustainably improve social and economic conditions for Egyptian communities.

“We are proud to support the EETC in this project, and to help drive efforts to meet Egypt’s 2030 vision of integrated, sustainable growth with a focus on the energy industry,” said Mohamed Hosseiny, country managing director, Egypt & North Africa, Hitachi ABB Power Grids. “With our solutions we are helping customers to transition towards a carbon-neutral energy system.”

“We are pleased to collaborate with Hitachi ABB Power Grids as we believe they have the required expertise and capability to execute this project efficiently, and look forward to partnering on future projects,” said Sabah Mashaly, chairman, Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company.

Grid expansion and reliability are prerequisites for the government’s plan to make the country a regional hub for electricity exchange with Africa and Europe, also supporting the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 7 – ensuring that all people have access to affordable, reliable and sustainable energy.

The solution is Egypt’s first fully engineered power quality system. It comprises an integrated SVC Light static compensator, power transformers, control, protection and telecommunications system. The solution will increase the grid’s power transfer capability by improving voltage stability and providing a smooth voltage profile under different network conditions.

