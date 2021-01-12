Hitachi ABB Power Grids expands Egypt’s grid transmission capacity
March 2021
News
Hitachi ABB Power Grids will provide the state-owned Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC) with high-performance grid stabilisation technology to help improve power quality and expand transmission capacity in the strategic Owainat development area in southwest Egypt, where desert wasteland is being reclaimed for agricultural use. This strategic project will provide EETC with a fully engineered solution based on a 200 MVA static synchronous compensator to be connected to the existing 220 kV Owainat substation, thus enabling grid expansion and providing more power for rural development and a rapidly increasing population.
Hitachi ABB Power Grids’ technology and engineering capabilities will help the country reclaim untapped land in the vast Western Desert, where projects are underway to sustainably improve social and economic conditions for Egyptian communities.
“We are proud to support the EETC in this project, and to help drive efforts to meet Egypt’s 2030 vision of integrated, sustainable growth with a focus on the energy industry,” said Mohamed Hosseiny, country managing director, Egypt & North Africa, Hitachi ABB Power Grids. “With our solutions we are helping customers to transition towards a carbon-neutral energy system.”
“We are pleased to collaborate with Hitachi ABB Power Grids as we believe they have the required expertise and capability to execute this project efficiently, and look forward to partnering on future projects,” said Sabah Mashaly, chairman, Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company.
Grid expansion and reliability are prerequisites for the government’s plan to make the country a regional hub for electricity exchange with Africa and Europe, also supporting the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 7 – ensuring that all people have access to affordable, reliable and sustainable energy.
The solution is Egypt’s first fully engineered power quality system. It comprises an integrated SVC Light static compensator, power transformers, control, protection and telecommunications system. The solution will increase the grid’s power transfer capability by improving voltage stability and providing a smooth voltage profile under different network conditions.
For more information contact Thembisile Dzonzi, Hitachi ABB Power Grids, +27 10 202 5841, thembisile.dzonzi@hitachi-powergrids.com, www.hitachiabb-powergrids.com
Further reading:
Cable, components and critical space exploration
February 2021, ABB South Africa
, News
ABB provides Ty-Rap cable ties for NASA Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover mission.
Read more...
Success for NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL)
February 2021
, News
maxon congratulates on the successful Mars landing of the Perseverance rover.
Read more...
ABB sensor onboard SpaceX rocket to detect greenhouse gas emissions
February 2021, ABB South Africa
, News
An optical sensor manufactured by ABB was deployed with the successful launch of satellite Hugo from GHGSat, the emerging leader in greenhouse gas sensing services in space.
Read more...
Eye-openers for the process industry
January 2021, Endress+Hauser South Africa
, News
For a long time, Industry 4.0 was little more than a vision. Now, the benefits of digital services are becoming apparent in real environments.
Read more...
40 years of innovation
January 2021, Beckhoff Automation
, News
Founded 40 years ago, Beckhoff Automation’s anaging director and founder, Hans Beckhoff, talks about the company’s many achievements.
Read more...
CSIR and Siemens partner to boost the South Africa’s 4IR competitiveness
February 2021, Siemens Digital Industries
, News
South Africa’s pursuit of being a key player in the Fourth Industrial Revolution received a massive boost as the CSIR and Siemens South Africa entered into a partnership to empower the country’s economy.
Read more...
Parker presents first 'Expert Insights' tech talk on routes to carbon zero
February 2021, Parker Hannifin - Sales Company South Africa
, News
Parker Hannifin will present the first in a new series of “Expert Insights” tech talks on Thursday 4 February.
Read more...
Obituary: Chris du Plessis: 14 June 1959 – 12 January 2021
February 2021, SA Gauge
, News
Chris started a company called Techniman in 1986 selling other companies’ products, but in 1992, Chris and his wife Judith founded SA Gauge.
Read more...
Erratum
February 2021, Valve & Automation, Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control)
, News
Read more...
Danfoss ushers in the digital sensor age
February 2021, Danfoss
, News
With the adoption of an ever-growing digital world, Danfoss Industrial Automation has repositioned itself as Danfoss Sensing Solutions, representing the union of application-driven sensor technologies and unparalleled commitment to helping customers navigate their journey into the digital frontier.
Read more...