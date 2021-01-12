Ikhaya Automation Systems receives WHO accreditation for temperature monitoring solution

March 2021 News

Pietermaritzburg-based remote temperature monitoring specialist, Ikhaya Automation Systems (Ikhaya), is pleased to be the first black-owned company in Africa to receive accreditation from the World Health Organization (WHO) for its latest product, the VM1000 vaccine temperature monitoring device.

“The VM1000 was recently qualified under the WHO Performance, Quality and Safety (PQS) E006/061,” says managing director, Praba Moonsamy. “This achievement is testimony to the quality and efficacy of our temperature monitoring device. It is also an important step for us to provide UN agencies, non-profit organisations and various global vaccine providers across the globe the assurance of device stability and reliability in carrying out their various immunisation programmes.”

“This is the global standard we need in order to be an international player and supplier,” adds sales and marketing executive, Eckart Zollner. “With this accreditation, which covers the necessary range of temperature points to service the pharmaceutical industry, we can now provide the technology to monitor multiple temperature points remotely, using a web-based solution to ensure a continuously compliant cold chain.”

Critical in COVID-19 vaccine rollout

With several vaccines due to roll out soon, some will require ultra-low temperatures to keep the vaccine safe. Such temperatures exceed -80°C and other vaccines in the pipeline will need to be kept at temperatures such as -20°C or even 2-8°C. “The temperature of every vaccine must be stored as specified by the manufacturer during transport and storage to preserve its effectiveness and safety,” continues Zollner.

Local production, global accreditation

“In addition to the global certification from the World Health Organization, our company is also ISO 9001:2015 accredited,” concludes Moonsamy. “While our products are benchmarked regularly against local and global competitors, we are a wholly South African developer and manufacturer of real-time temperature and humidity monitoring solutions that are designed to last. Many of our products achieve a lifespan of more than ten years in the field, backed by service guarantee and stringent service level agreements. Our dynamic, experienced team brings innovative ideas and superior support service, while our distributors form an international footprint of sales and installations, ready to service all the temperature-sensitive industries on a worldwide scale.”

For more information contact Eckart Zollner, Ikhaya Automation Systems, 0861 111 105, eckart@ikas.co.za, www.ikas.co.za





