Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

Ikhaya Automation Systems receives WHO accreditation for temperature monitoring solution

March 2021 News

Pietermaritzburg-based remote temperature monitoring specialist, Ikhaya Automation Systems (Ikhaya), is pleased to be the first black-owned company in Africa to receive accreditation from the World Health Organization (WHO) for its latest product, the VM1000 vaccine temperature monitoring device.

“The VM1000 was recently qualified under the WHO Performance, Quality and Safety (PQS) E006/061,” says managing director, Praba Moonsamy. “This achievement is testimony to the quality and efficacy of our temperature monitoring device. It is also an important step for us to provide UN agencies, non-profit organisations and various global vaccine providers across the globe the assurance of device stability and reliability in carrying out their various immunisation programmes.”

“This is the global standard we need in order to be an international player and supplier,” adds sales and marketing executive, Eckart Zollner. “With this accreditation, which covers the necessary range of temperature points to service the pharmaceutical industry, we can now provide the technology to monitor multiple temperature points remotely, using a web-based solution to ensure a continuously compliant cold chain.”

Critical in COVID-19 vaccine rollout

With several vaccines due to roll out soon, some will require ultra-low temperatures to keep the vaccine safe. Such temperatures exceed -80°C and other vaccines in the pipeline will need to be kept at temperatures such as -20°C or even 2-8°C. “The temperature of every vaccine must be stored as specified by the manufacturer during transport and storage to preserve its effectiveness and safety,” continues Zollner.

Local production, global accreditation

“In addition to the global certification from the World Health Organization, our company is also ISO 9001:2015 accredited,” concludes Moonsamy. “While our products are benchmarked regularly against local and global competitors, we are a wholly South African developer and manufacturer of real-time temperature and humidity monitoring solutions that are designed to last. Many of our products achieve a lifespan of more than ten years in the field, backed by service guarantee and stringent service level agreements. Our dynamic, experienced team brings innovative ideas and superior support service, while our distributors form an international footprint of sales and installations, ready to service all the temperature-sensitive industries on a worldwide scale.”

For more information contact Eckart Zollner, Ikhaya Automation Systems, 0861 111 105, eckart@ikas.co.za, www.ikas.co.za




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Cable, components and critical space exploration
February 2021, ABB South Africa , News
ABB provides Ty-Rap cable ties for NASA Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover mission.

Read more...
Success for NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL)
February 2021 , News
maxon congratulates on the successful Mars landing of the Perseverance rover.

Read more...
ABB sensor onboard SpaceX rocket to detect greenhouse gas emissions
February 2021, ABB South Africa , News
An optical sensor manufactured by ABB was deployed with the successful launch of satellite Hugo from GHGSat, the emerging leader in greenhouse gas sensing services in space.

Read more...
Eye-openers for the process industry
January 2021, Endress+Hauser South Africa , News
For a long time, Industry 4.0 was little more than a vision. Now, the benefits of digital services are becoming apparent in real environments.

Read more...
40 years of innovation
January 2021, Beckhoff Automation , News
Founded 40 years ago, Beckhoff Automation’s anaging director and founder, Hans Beckhoff, talks about the company’s many achievements.

Read more...
CSIR and Siemens partner to boost the South Africa’s 4IR competitiveness
February 2021, Siemens Digital Industries , News
South Africa’s pursuit of being a key player in the Fourth Industrial Revolution received a massive boost as the CSIR and Siemens South Africa entered into a partnership to empower the country’s economy.

Read more...
Parker presents first 'Expert Insights' tech talk on routes to carbon zero
February 2021, Parker Hannifin - Sales Company South Africa , News
Parker Hannifin will present the first in a new series of “Expert Insights” tech talks on Thursday 4 February.

Read more...
Obituary: Chris du Plessis: 14 June 1959 – 12 January 2021
February 2021, SA Gauge , News
Chris started a company called Techniman in 1986 selling other companies’ products, but in 1992, Chris and his wife Judith founded SA Gauge.

Read more...
Erratum
February 2021, Valve & Automation, Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control) , News
     

Read more...
Danfoss ushers in the digital sensor age
February 2021, Danfoss , News
With the adoption of an ever-growing digital world, Danfoss Industrial Automation has repositioned itself as Danfoss Sensing Solutions, representing the union of application-driven sensor technologies and unparalleled commitment to helping customers navigate their journey into the digital frontier.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved